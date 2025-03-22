Motorists switching off in-car safety tech, Which? survey reveals

Share



A significant number of UK drivers are disabling advanced safety features in their cars, finding them distracting, dangerous, or simply unnecessary, according to a new report from Which?

The consumer watchdog’s survey of over 1,500 drivers found that 54% had deactivated at least one of five key Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

While ADAS technologies, such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist, are designed to enhance road safety and prevent accidents, many drivers are losing faith in their effectiveness.

Which? has received numerous complaints about these systems, with drivers citing inaccurate speed limit readings and disruptive lane-keeping interventions.

Speed assist was the most frequently disabled feature, with 46% of users turning it off. Drivers often found the system unnecessary, but its reliance on potentially inaccurate road sign data also contributed to its rejection. Lane-keep assist was the second most disabled feature, with 42% of drivers switching it off, citing its “dangerous,” “annoying,” or “distracting” nature.

Other commonly disabled features included emergency braking (34%), attention or drowsiness monitoring (32%), and blind-spot monitoring (30%). Drivers reported finding these systems either unhelpful or disruptive.

Eileen, a 75-year-old Motability customer, described her experience with a Hyundai i20 as a “nightmare,” citing constant speed limit misreadings and disruptive steering corrections. Her experience highlights the frustration many drivers feel with these technologies.

While some ADAS systems are mandated in the EU, and many UK cars utilize EU-compatible software, the Which? report raises concerns about their real-world effectiveness. Euro NCAP, a crash safety organization co-founded by Which?, is set to introduce real-world driving tests and consider driver-friendliness in its assessments from 2026.

“These features should be keeping motorists safe, so it is really concerning that so many people are turning them off because they don’t find them useful, or even worse, that they find them distracting or dangerous,” said Harry Rose, Editor of Which? Magazine. He urged legislators and standard-setters to ensure these features are “fit for purpose” and advised potential car buyers to test these systems in real-world driving scenarios.

Right of reply:

In response to Which?’s case study, a Hyundai spokesperson said:

“Our ADAS technology is designed to enhance safety, convenience, and driving confidence. We understand that ADAS functionality may take some time to get used to, and certain driving conditions can affect system performance. To ensure the best experience, we recommend our customers review ADAS settings and calibrate to their own taste, as some features can be adjusted to suit driving preferences.”

