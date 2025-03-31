Kia’s AI voice assistant now available for EV3

Share

Kia’s much-anticipated AI voice assistant is now available for EV3 drivers as part of a range of features included in the company’s latest over-the-air (OTA) update.

Available for telematics-equipped Kia vehicles from Model Year 2022 onwards, the update includes improvements to voice control, connectivity, entertainment, and navigation.

“We are very excited to bring the Kia AI assistant into our vehicles,” said Pablo Martínez Masip, Vice President Product & Marketing at Kia Europe. He highlighted the assistant’s ability to engage with users in a natural manner, simplifying various in-car functions.

Specific updates for EV3, EV6, EV9 and Sorento models include enhanced climate and volume control, allowing for natural language commands. The EV Route Planner has also been improved, offering greater flexibility while navigation functions have been enhanced, with location sharing and waypoint information.

Furthermore, a new Emergency Vehicle Alert system provides warnings when emergency vehicles approach. For all telematics-equipped Kia vehicles, navigation camera alerts are now based on TomTom data.

EV3 owners gain access to exclusive features, including a Wi-Fi hotspot, entertainment packages with streaming services and gaming, and YouTube integration, all available as paid options. The AI assistant, included as a free trial, offers intuitive interaction and assistance with various in-car functions.

After the trial has ended, a subscription service is available on the Kia Connect Store with the update packages delivered twice per year. Prices and availability of all features may vary depending on the country.

“OTA updates reflect Kia’s commitment to optimising vehicle performance as they offer drivers more convenience and ensure that Kia vehicles have the latest technologies,” said Olivier Pascal, General Manager Connected Cars of Kia Connect. “This innovation underlines our dedication to delivering a future-proof driving experience.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

