Kia EV3 crowned UK car of the year 2025

Kia’s EV3 has been named the UK Car of the Year 2025, continuing the brand’s winning streak after the EV9 took the title in 2024.

The award, decided by a panel of 31 prominent UK automotive, business, and technology journalists, recognizes the EV3’s ‘exceptional attributes’ in the competitive electric vehicle market.

The EV3’s victory follows its win in the “Small Crossover” category, automatically placing it in contention for the overall award. Paul Philpott, President & CEO of Kia UK, expressed delight at the consecutive wins, highlighting Kia’s leadership in electrification and the strong demand from UK consumers.

John Challen, Co-chairman of the UK Car of the Year Awards, praised the EV3’s specifications, driving range, and distinctive styling, noting its success in a strong field of finalists. He emphasized that achieving back-to-back victories in this competition is a rare feat, demonstrating the EV3’s outstanding appeal.

The EV3’s success extends beyond the UK, as it has also been recognized as a finalist for the European Car of the Year and the 2025 World Car Awards. As Kia’s latest EV offering, the EV3 represents a key element of the company’s “Plan S” strategy, aiming to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles.

Boasting a range of up to 375 miles on a single charge, the EV3 offers the longest range in Kia’s electric vehicle lineup, packaged in a compact and accessible design. Clearly, it seems, this combination of range, design and performance has resonated with both critics and consumers, solidifying the EV3’s position as a leading contender in the growing EV market.

