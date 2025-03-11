Kia Connect surpasses 1.5 million users across Europe

Share

Kia has announced that its convenience and remote features app, Kia Connect, has reached 1.5 million active users in Europe.

Since its launch in 2019, Kia Connect, formerly known as UVO Connect, has experienced rapid growth, reflecting the increasing demand for connected vehicle technology.

The user base has expanded dramatically, from 32,500 users in 2019 to 1.5 million in 2025. Notably, UK users account for over 22% of all Kia Connect accounts in Europe, with more than 336,000 vehicles actively connected. Kia reports that nearly 94% of Kia owners in Europe use Kia Connect, with EV owners showing particularly high engagement at 95%.

Kia Connect offers a range of features, including remote vehicle status checks, vehicle diagnostics, and “Find My Car,” as well as remote control of vehicle functions, real-time alerts, and in-car payments. Regular over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure that Kia models remain up-to-date with the latest technology.

Recent developments include the launch of the Kia Connect Store, enabling users to personalize their vehicles with features on demand. Partnerships with 4screen and Geotab have enhanced in-car connectivity and fleet management solutions. Kia has also collaborated with the Dutch Ministry to improve smart mobility and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications.

The Kia EV3 is a key model for showcasing Kia Connect’s advanced features, including CCS functionality and integration with the latest software updates. Future updates will include video streaming, an AI voice assistant, and in-car karaoke. Kia is also expanding its in-car payment system, in partnership with Parkopedia, to include services beyond parking. The company plans to further integrate Kia Connect with smart city ecosystems.

