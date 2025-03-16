iPhone 17 dummy phones leaked, Waymo’s autonomous vehicles rack up £50,000 in fines

Share

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

The pace is starting to pick up when it comes to iPhone 17 leaks and rumors, and some new images of dummy units for all four expected models have now found their way online, giving us a detailed look at the various designs Apple has been working on. These pictures come courtesy of well-known tipster @SonnyDickson, and cover the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max – which we’ve heard may in fact be called the iPhone 17 Ultra. Tech Radar



Driverless cars racked up nearly 600 parking tickets in San Francisco last year as robot taxis favoured convenience over rules of the road. Waymo autonomous vehicles, part of the Alphabet tech empire which includes Google and YouTube, received 589 tickets for parking violations in 2024, according to records from San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency. The fines issued amounted to $65,065 (£50,326) and were handed out for parking in prohibited areas, obstructing traffic and disobeying street cleaning restrictions, according to city records seen by the Washington Post. Telegraph

Just over a day after blasting off, a SpaceX crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering the replacements for NASA’s two stuck astronauts. The four newcomers — representing the U.S., Japan and Russia — will spend the next few days learning the station’s ins and outs from Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Then the two will strap into their own SpaceX capsule later this week to close out an unexpected extended mission that began last June. Independent

Tesla sales have tumbled, X has had an exodus of users, and now it seems cracks are appearing among those who have turned to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system as a means of staying connected in remote areas. While the number of Starlink users has been growing, some subscribers have been venting their frustrations over Musk’s political machinations, saying they will no longer use the high-speed satellite internet system. Guardian

In recent weeks, Apple has been unable to escape headlines about its slow progress with everything having to do with Siri and artificial intelligence. The company has officially delayed features first promised last June intended to modernize Siri and give Apple a much-needed boost in the AI race. We still don’t know when those Apple Intelligence capabilities will arrive, and if a recent all-hands meeting is anything to go by, neither does Apple itself. The Verge

Think of video games, and you’ll probably think of something competitive. Some of the most popular titles in the world, such as Fortnite and Call of Duty, are focused on outgunning, outrunning or outclassing opponents. But, as Josef Fares and his studio Hazelight have shown, that’s not the only thing gamers want. His latest, Split Fiction, is a collaborative experience where two players work together to solve puzzles and beat obstacles. The adventure game has received rave reviews, sold one million copies in 48 hours and is currently among the most-watched titles on streaming platform Twitch. BBC

