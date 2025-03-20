Huawei Pura X foldable smartphone first to run Harmony OS5, Tesla investor calls for Elon Musk to step down,

Share

Huawei’s Pura X, a foldable smartphone launched Thursday, is the first to run the tech giant’s own operating system, HarmonyOS 5, as it looks to create a viable alternative to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. When unfolded, the Pura X has a 6.3-inch display, but its 16:10 aspect ratio gives it a wider screen area than most other smartphones on the market. The device folds in half into a compact square and has a 3.5-inch display with a camera at the front. The Pura X starts at 7,499 Chinese yuan ($1,037). CNBC

One of Tesla’s earliest investors has told Sky News that Elon Musk should step aside as the carmaker’s chief executive unless he gives up his new government job. Ross Gerber said in an interview with Sky’s Business Live that the tycoon and adviser to Donald Trump had lost his focus given his widening interests and was now too “divisive”. He cited Musk’s post-election role at the helm of the Trump administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It has attracted public anger, and protests, over planned swingeing cuts to federal government staff. Sky News

eta is bringing its AI chatbot to Europe almost one year after pausing its launch in the region. Starting this week, Meta AI will roll out across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger in 41 European countries and 21 overseas territories — but it will be limited to text-based chat features for now. Meta AI launched in the US in 2023. While the company intended to bring the assistant to Europe, Meta had to pause the rollout in the region after Ireland’s privacy watchdog asked it to delay training on content posted by Facebook and Instagram users. The Verge



Consumer magazine Which? has published the results from their latest broadband ISP satisfaction survey, which questioned 4,347 UK adults (Dec 2024 to Jan 2025) about their internet providers. Overall three ISPs were labelled ‘Recommended Providers‘ – Zen Internet, Plusnet and Utility Warehouse, while NOW TV (NOW Broadband) and Virgin Media were ranked at the bottom. ISPreview

Apple faces more scrutiny under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. Cupertino has now received comprehensive guidelines for implementing interoperability, specifically regarding access to iOS notifications and alternatives for AirDrop and AirPlay. Future iOS devices must feature full access to the iOS notification system, background execution privileges, and system feature access. Currently, these capabilities are exclusive to Apple products like AirPods and Apple Watches, but they should also be opened to third-party manufacturers. GSM Arena

UK telco Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is preparing to retire its 3G services, and is set to start with the city of Durham in northeast England this April. The operator says it wants to remind Durham residents that its 3G switch off program, announced earlier this year, will begin in the city on April 2 as part of a wider upgrade which aims to deliver improved 4G and 5G connectivity for customers. According to the telco biz, the vast majority of customers will not have to take any action as a result of the switch off. The Register

Serial leaker Sonny Dickson today shared an image of what he claims is a first look at a third-party case for Apple’s iPhone 17 Air. “If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case,” he said.



Case manufacturers often obtain design specifications of upcoming iPhone models before their release by collaborating with Apple through official partnerships or conducting on-site investigations in production facilities. Observing production trends and prototypes in these areas helps them anticipate design changes. MacRumors

