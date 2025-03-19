Google agrees to pay $28 million in racial bias lawsuit, $499 Pixel 9A launched

Share

Google has agreed to pay $28m (£21.5m) to settle a lawsuit that claimed white and Asian employees were given better pay and career opportunities than workers from other ethnic backgrounds, a law firm representing claimants says. The technology giant confirmed it had “reached a resolution” but rejected the allegations made against it. The case filed in 2021 by former Google employee, Ana Cantu, said workers from Hispanic, Latino, Native American and other backgrounds started on lower salaries and job levels than their white and Asian counterparts. BBC

GPS, a system we rely upon every day to navigate by plane, car or at sea, is vulnerable. During the war in Ukraine, both sides have sought to interfere with GPS signals to protect themselves from the thousands of killer drones that now fill the skies. Any British troops deployed as peacekeepers would be likely to face GPS jamming, and the UK government is spending millions on anti-jamming tech. But it’s not just war zones where GPS is being interfered with – passenger planes flying all over the world are experiencing disruption too. Sky News

Google just announced the Pixel 9A, surprising nobody because it’s been leaked to all heck. The camera bump is gone, it has a bigger screen, a Tensor G4 processor, and better water resistance, and it still starts at $499. It’s all looking like a pretty good deal, especially considering what Apple is charging for its new entry-level phone. The comparisons to the iPhone 16E are all too easy to make, especially since Apple’s “budget” iPhone just launched a couple of weeks ago. The two phones share plenty of specs, including IP68 water resistance, but the $599 16E lacks an ultrawide camera, and its screen only offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The Verge



They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Google seems to agree. On Tuesday, the company added a feature to its AI-powered Gemini chatbot that the company is calling Canvas. Similar in concept to OpenAI’s identically named Canvas tool for ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Artifacts, Canvas provides Gemini users with an interactive space where they can create, refine, and share writing and coding projects. “Canvas is designed for seamless collaboration with Gemini,” Gemini product director Dave Citron wrote in a blog post. Tech Crunch

The FBI has launched an investigation into Molotov cocktail attacks on Tesla after the electric vehicle maker’s cars were set on fire and dealerships came under attack. Federal investigators have been called in after several vehicles were set alight in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where local police said they found the word “Resist” spray painted on the carmaker’s building. The Las Vegas Policy Department said a person wearing all black had approached the business “with incendiary devices” before setting several vehicles on fire and then shooting at them. Telegraph

Elon Musk’s vast stake in Tesla is no longer his most valuable asset as the electric car company continues to endure a sharp stock market sell-off. Musk’s stake in SpaceX, his private rockets and satellites business, is now the billionaire tycoon’s largest asset for the first time in five years, according to Forbes, which still pegs his net worth at $323bn – more than anyone else in the world. His SpaceX stake is worth an estimated $147bn, about $20bn more than his shares in Tesla after the carmaker’s shares halved since December. The Guardian

