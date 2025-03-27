EVs clocking up more miles than petrol cars, research shows

Share



A report by Solera cap hpi indicates a significant shift in driving habits, with electric vehicle (EV) drivers now covering more miles annually than those using petrol cars.

This marks a notable reversal from a decade ago, when petrol cars dominated in annual mileage.

Data from January 2025 shows the average EV travelled 8,740 miles per year, surpassing the petrol average by 444 miles. This trend began in April 2023, and has continued consistently since. In contrast, in January 2015, EVs averaged 6,355 miles annually, significantly less than petrol cars.

Solera cap hpi attributes this shift to advances in EV technology, reducing range anxiety and increasing charging infrastructure accessibility. The expanded selection of EV models has also played a role.

Conversely, petrol car mileage has declined, influenced by factors such as increased remote working, improved public transport, environmental awareness, and the rise of online services. The pandemic further exacerbated this downward trend.

“Our data reveals that people in the UK are driving increasingly fewer miles now than they were 10 years ago,” stated Dylan Setterfield, Solera cap hpi’s head of forecast strategy. He emphasized the long-lasting nature of these changes, reflecting evolving lifestyles and reduced reliance on cars.

The report highlights the growing confidence of EV drivers in their vehicles’ capabilities and the increasing practicality of electric transportation. Solera cap hpi’s insights, derived from extensive automotive data, provide a comprehensive view of these changing driving patterns.

