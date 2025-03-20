Drivers Overlook Lifesaving Tech, IAM RoadSmart Study Finds

Share

A significant number of UK drivers are failing to utilize driver assistance technologies that could enhance safety and comfort, according to a new report by IAM RoadSmart.

The study reveals that a third of drivers never use these aids, with only a quarter regularly engaging with them.

Based on a survey of over 2,000 drivers, the 2024 Road Safety Report examined the usage of six common driver assistance features, including collision warnings and cruise control. Alarmingly, 33% of drivers reported never using these technologies, despite their vehicles being equipped with them.

Speed warnings and cruise control were the most frequently used features, but cruise control also had the highest proportion of drivers who never used it. Just 23% of drivers regularly use collision warning assistance, with more drivers (25%) saying their vehicle does not have it installed.

Age and gender significantly influenced technology usage. Younger drivers (17-34) were twice as likely to use these systems compared to drivers over 70. Male drivers also demonstrated higher usage rates. Additionally, those driving over 10,000 miles annually, often for work, were more engaged with the technology.

IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy and Standards, Nicholas Lyes, expressed concern over the lack of engagement. “It’s ironic that so many rely on technology on a day-to-day basis, yet within their vehicles, drivers at best seem ambivalent about using technology systems that could save their lives if these were engaged,” he said.

Lyes attributed the issue to a lack of understanding about the benefits of these systems. He suggested that manufacturers, individuals and fleet managers should prioritize educating drivers on how these technologies work. He also called for advisories to be included in future Highway Code updates.

“While we need more consumer awareness of how these aids work, it’s important to remember that driver assistance systems should always complement safe driving rather than be a replacement for it,” Lyes emphasized.

IAM RoadSmart offers a free online ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) guide here, providing information on the latest technologies and their safety benefits. They also offer vehicle familiarization courses for van operators.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

