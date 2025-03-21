Cybersecurity faces talent shortage despite growing female interest

Share



The escalating threat of cyberattacks, evidenced by recent breaches at major healthcare providers and online platforms, underscores the urgent need for robust cybersecurity.

However, the industry faces a critical talent shortage, a challenge highlighted by a new study from Lithuanian NGO, Women Go Tech.

Focusing on women in Central and Eastern Europe, the study reveals a surprising trend: cybersecurity is now the third most appealing tech sector for women entering the workforce. This surge in interest occurs amidst a backdrop of rising cyber threats and a significant talent gap, with 67% of organizations reporting a shortage of cybersecurity staff.

Žydrūnė Vitaitė, co-founder of Women Go Tech, attributes the shortage to the complex and diverse nature of cybersecurity roles, coupled with persistent gender bias. “Cybersecurity isn’t just one job,” she explained, emphasizing the need for a diverse workforce. However, she pointed to barriers like gender bias, limited training opportunities, and even the use of masculine-coded language within the industry as obstacles.

Despite these challenges, cybersecurity’s appeal to entry-level women is significant, particularly given the sector’s rapid evolution and the emergence of new roles. The study suggests that geopolitical tensions in the region may also be contributing to this increased interest.

To address the talent shortage, the study urges companies to invest in training and upskilling local talent, particularly women. “Equal treatment is a must,” Vitaitė stated, calling for companies to eliminate gender bias and implement inclusive hiring practices. Furthermore, retaining experienced women requires ongoing investment in their professional development.

The study also notes a decline in the appeal of traditional development roles, while cybersecurity’s importance grows. With cybercrime rates soaring, and the financial impact reaching millions daily, bridging the cybersecurity talent gap is crucial. Vitaitė concludes: “Creating a safe environment for women in tech jobs is crucial – not only for equality, but also for a safer future, for all of us.”

https://www.womengotech.com/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

