China tariffs may be cut to seal TikTok sale, Nissan Micra to return as EV



US President Donald Trump says he may cut tariffs on China to help seal a deal for short video app TikTok to be sold by its owner ByteDance. Trump also said he was willing to extend the 5 April deadline for a non-Chinese buyer of the platform to be found. In January, he delayed the implementation of a law passed under the Biden administration to ban TikTok. The legislation, which was signed into law in 2024, cited national security grounds for the sell or be banned order. BBC

With the iPhone 17 Pro launch now likely about six months away, the rumor mill is in overdrive. But while recent speculation has focused on an unsubtle redesign for the flagship phone, the more interesting rumors are predicting camera upgrades – including 8K video recording. As spotted by BGR, the Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital – who has a reasonably strong track record of Apple leaks on Weibo – has predicted that the next Pro iPhones will get the ability to shoot 8K video. Tech Radar



The Nissan Micra will return this year as an electric car twinned with the Renault 5, developed with a focus on the European market. The fifth generation of the supermini will be one of three new EVs that Nissan will launch in Europe by the end of 2026, along with the new Leaf and an electric Juke. The first official images of the production version of the Micra show that it retains many of the design cues seen on the motorsport-themed 20-23 concept shown in 2023.