China tariffs may be cut to seal TikTok sale, Nissan Micra to return as EV
US President Donald Trump says he may cut tariffs on China to help seal a deal for short video app TikTok to be sold by its owner ByteDance. Trump also said he was willing to extend the 5 April deadline for a non-Chinese buyer of the platform to be found. In January, he delayed the implementation of a law passed under the Biden administration to ban TikTok. The legislation, which was signed into law in 2024, cited national security grounds for the sell or be banned order. BBC
With the iPhone 17 Pro launch now likely about six months away, the rumor mill is in overdrive. But while recent speculation has focused on an unsubtle redesign for the flagship phone, the more interesting rumors are predicting camera upgrades – including 8K video recording. As spotted by BGR, the Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital – who has a reasonably strong track record of Apple leaks on Weibo – has predicted that the next Pro iPhones will get the ability to shoot 8K video. Tech Radar
The Nissan Micra will return this year as an electric car twinned with the Renault 5, developed with a focus on the European market. The fifth generation of the supermini will be one of three new EVs that Nissan will launch in Europe by the end of 2026, along with the new Leaf and an electric Juke. The first official images of the production version of the Micra show that it retains many of the design cues seen on the motorsport-themed 20-23 concept shown in 2023.
Block, Jack Dorsey’s financial technology company, plans to let go almost 1,000 current employees, while making other changes to its operations in its second such move in just over a year. Dorsey, who co-founded and previously ran Twitter before co-founding Block in 2009, informed employees of the impending cuts on Tuesday in an email, viewed by the Guardian, titled “smaller block”. The Guardian
Hisense has announced its 2025 ULED mini-LED lineup, with all-new models across its U9, U8, U7, and U6 series TVs. Hisense has been responsible for some of the best mini-LED TVs we’ve seen in recent years, and the company manages to keep its prices low, even for top-tier models. Last year’s Hisense U8N currently ranks as the mid-range pick in our best TVs guide, and the Hisense U7N and Hisense U6N are also among our best budget TV picks. Tech Radar
While the games industry patiently waits for the proper reveal of the Switch 2 on April 2nd, Nintendo isn’t quite done with its current console. The company announced that it will be holding a Nintendo Direct on March 27th at 10AM ET, which will feature “around 30 minutes” of news about upcoming Switch games. Notably, Nintendo says that “there will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.” There are still some notable titles in the works including the long-in-development Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The Verge
Amazon discontinued 2016’s Kindle Oasis in early 2024, and since then, the company hasn’t offered a new e-reader with physical page turn buttons or any other alternative to touchscreen input. There still isn’t a Kindle with buttons and the feature seems unlikely to return, but buyers of the latest Kindle Paperwhite or the Kindle Colorsoft are getting a possible consolation prize in the new 5.18.1 software update: a “double tap to page turn” feature that will turn the page or move to the next screen when you double-tap on the back or side of the device. ArsTechnica