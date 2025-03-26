Apple WWDC 2025 logo hints at iOS19 design, New Nissan Leaf revealed

Share



Apple today announced that WWDC 2025 starts June 9, and the logo for the conference hints at iOS 19’s rumored new design. Multiple sources have claimed that iOS 19 will feature a new design that is inspired by visionOS, the software platform for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The new design is expected to include more translucent buttons and menus, with a glass-like appearance. The “25” in this year’s WWDC logo also has a subtle visionOS-like appearance. iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 are also expected to have visionOS-like designs, which would make Apple’s software platforms look more uniform. MacRumors

We should be on the sixth day of pre-orders for the mid-range Pixel 9a although we are not. You might recall that Google unveiled the device on March 19th and typically pre-orders begin the same afternoon. However, for a reason that has not been announced by Google, the phone’s release has been pushed back due to April because of “a component quality issue” affecting “a small number” of Pixel 9a handsets. A leaker on “X” who goes by the username “Tech Auntyji” didn’t mention the Pixel 9a by name when the leaker wrote that the “sudden withdrawal of a very high profile phone from many reviewers evidently revolves around heating probs.” PhoneArena



“This is an important moment for me,” said incoming new Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa. The man formerly in charge of global product planning will soon move into the Big Boss Chair, and from the Big Boss Chair will present a new, invigorated Nissan line-up he and his team hopes will reverse the Japanese carmaker’s fortunes. The first of which is this. Welcome to the brand-new, third-generation Leaf. It’s Nissan’s longstanding electric car – indeed one of the early pioneers of mainstream electric mobility – here reimagined as an embiggened, upright, aero-efficient crossover with loads of range and loads of tech. Top Gear

The messaging app Signal has made headlines after the White House confirmed it was used for a secret group chat between senior US officials. The editor-in-chief of the Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to the group where plans for a strike against the Houthi group in Yemen were discussed. Signal’s creator Matthew Rosenfeld – who is better known by the pseudonym Moxie Marlinspike – joked, external the “great reasons” to join the platform now included “the opportunity for the vice president of the United States of America to randomly add you to a group chat for coordination of sensitive military operations.” BBC

A surge in hacking attempts by criminals, fraudsters and spy agencies has reached a level of “unprecedented complexity” that only artificial intelligence will be able to combat, according to Microsoft. “Last year we tracked 30 billion phishing emails,” says Vasu Jakkal, vice president of security at the US-based tech giant. “There’s no way any human can keep up with the volume.” In response, the company is launching 11 AI cybersecurity “agents” tasked with identifying and sifting through suspicious emails, blocking hacking attempts and gathering intelligence on where attacks may originate. Sky News



It’s been a rough generation for Sony’s flagship first-party studio Naughty Dog. While its survival horror series The Last of Us is more popular than ever, thanks to HBO Max’s superb live action adaptation of the franchise, it hasn’t actually released a new game since 2020. However, those hoping it’s all-new endeavour, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, could be out as early as 2026 are going to be disappointed: Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, writing on the ResetEra forum, has hinted the game won’t be ready next year, meaning we’re looking at a 2027 launch date at the earliest. PushSquare

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

