Amazon switching off local requests option, Tesla halts Cybertruck deliveries

Owners of the Amazon Echo have long had the option for the device to process requests locally, thereby keeping their information off of Amazon’s servers. That functionality is going away starting on March 28. The company sent out emails to customers to explain the changes. “We are reaching out to let you know that the Alexa feature ‘Do Not Send Voice Recordings’ that you enabled on your supported Echo device(s) will no longer be available beginning March 28, 2025,” the email reads. “As we continue to expand Alexa’s capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon’s secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature.” Mashable

Social media firms, including Elon Musk’s X, are to face an investigation by Ofcom over their failure to stop the spread of child sexual abuse online. Ofcom, the UK regulator, is expected to announce on Monday that it will prioritise an enforcement programme on online child sexual abuse, under which it will investigate how social media companies identify and remove the illegal content from their platforms. It follows data revealing that the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) watchdog acted to remove a record number of images or videos of children suffering sexual abuse on nearly 300,000 webpages last year. Telegraph

Bereaved families are calling on the online regulator Ofcom to shut down a “vile” website which promotes videos of the deaths of their loved ones. The website, which we are not naming, has more than three million members and contains thousands of graphic photos and videos of real-life killings and suicides as well as executions carried out by extremists. Past members include those who have gone on to commit school shootings and murders, the BBC can reveal. From Monday, Ofcom gets new powers to crack down on illegal content, but it may not be enough to close the site. BBC



Elon Musk’s Tesla has been forced to halt sales of its electric Cybertruck pickup amid mounting concern about metal panels falling off the supposedly indestructible vehicles. Customers posting on the Cybertruck Owners Club website – as well as on Mr Musk’s own X, formerly Twitter – said they had been told by agents that deliveries were on hold. Electric vehicle-enthusiast website Electrek said the decision was taken amid increasing instances of trim and panels “flying off the supposedly ‘bulletproof’ electric truck.” Telegraph

Nothing hits the right notes with the Phone 3a Pro to make it one of the best mid-range phones you can buy. Very few rivals have a real zoom camera at this price, let alone one as good as on the back of the 3a Pro. It has a big, crisp and smooth display, solid mid-range performance and very long battery life. A standout design adds interest to the otherwise dull phone market, while good software with up to six years of support means it will go the distance. Nothing’s AI-powered screenshot and note-taking app shows potential, even if it is a bit basic at the moment. The Guardian



The twin suns are setting on Star Wars: Hunters. Zynga‘s free-to-play arena battler – which finally released after several delays and set backs – will go offline on 1st October. The Star Wars: Hunters team said it understood this news was likely “disappointing” for fans, but the “decision was not made lightly”. “Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us, and we are committed to providing visibility and updates throughout the transition process,” reads the post announcing the end of Star Wars: Hunters.

