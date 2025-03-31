AI spending in manufacturing to increase 106% over next year, research shows

Share



At Hannover Messe 2025, Lenovo has unveiled research that reveals a significant surge in AI investment within the EMEA manufacturing sector.

Companies are projected to increase AI spending by 106% over the next year, driven by the technology’s proven effectiveness. Lenovo’s CIO Playbook 2025 indicates a 79% success rate for AI projects in manufacturing, surpassing all other industries.

The manufacturing industry is prioritizing both Interpretive and Generative AI tools, aiming to enhance decision-making, improve customer experience, and boost profitability. To support this, a majority (67%) are utilizing on-prem, private, or hybrid infrastructure for AI workloads.

Key success factors include seamless AI integration, adequate hybrid computing resources, and strong leadership support. However, challenges remain, including high infrastructure costs, scalability issues, and a shortage of AI expertise.

Lenovo is showcasing its Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA solutions, designed to accelerate AI adoption through agentic AI capabilities. This full-stack solution enables manufacturers to rapidly deploy AI agents for various applications, enhancing productivity and agility. Lenovo’s AI-powered services include LeForecast for precise forecasting, Supply Chain Intelligence for real-time issue resolution, ESG Navigator for sustainability, and Robotic Inspection for automated quality control.

A key demonstration is the Lenovo AI Knowledge Assistant, a digital human assistant powered by Lenovo’s agentic AI platform and NVIDIA technologies. This showcases how companies can quickly deploy customized AI agents for enhanced customer and employee interactions.

Additionally, Lenovo is showcasing its AI-powered warehouse automation solution, developed with ST Logistics, which it claims significantly boosts order processing and reduces energy consumption.

