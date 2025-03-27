Acer Gadget unveils E-mobility lineup at Taipei Cycle 2025

Share



Acer Gadget, a subsidiary of Acer Inc, has introduced a range of new e-bikes and e-scooters at Taipei Cycle 2025, emphasizing smart, data-driven riding experiences.

The company’s latest offerings, including the ebii-M e-bike and Predator series e-scooters, feature enhanced hardware and software integration, aiming to expand Acer’s presence in the growing e-mobility market.

The ebii-M e-bike, an addition to the minimalist ebii series, features a Bosch Performance Line SX motor system, offering four riding modes and a range of up to 86km. Weighing 19kg, it includes modular cargo solutions and Apple Find My integration for enhanced security. The ebii-M builds upon the success of the original ebii, known for its award-winning design.

For urban exploration, Acer Gadget also introduces the Predator eRanger e-bike. This fat-tyre e-bike features a retro motorcycle-style frame, three power-assist modes and a 7-speed gear system. It also boasts a dual suspension system for improved comfort on various terrains. The Predator eRanger will be available in the EMEA region in September, with a starting price of EUR 1,499.

Acer Gadget also expanded its e-scooter lineup with the Predator Thunder and Predator Storm models. The Predator Thunder, designed for rugged terrain, features 10-inch all-terrain tires, a dual suspension system and a 500W rear-drive motor capable of conquering 23% inclines.

The Predator Storm, designed for agility, shares the same motor and incline capability but features a lighter frame and 10-inch tubeless tyres. The Predator Storm is available now, starting at EUR 629, while the Predator Thunder will be available in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 799.

All of Acer Gadget’s new vehicles integrate with the Acer eMobility App, providing real-time monitoring, personalized riding settings and remote management features. This app enhances the user experience, allowing riders to track ride status, battery levels, and adjust power modes.

The Predator eNomad-R, another fat tyre e-bike, is already available in the US for $2,999

