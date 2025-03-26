40% of IT workers have quit a job due to a lack of flexibility, Randstad data shows

Share



A recent Randstad study reveals a stark reality for employers in the IT sector: flexibility is no longer a perk, but a prerequisite.

Data from the 2025 Workmonitor indicates that 40% of IT professionals have left jobs due to a lack of flexibility, a figure significantly higher than the global average. Furthermore, 56% stated they would quit if their flexible work requests were ignored.

The survey, encompassing over 26,000 workers across 35 markets, highlights that 80% of IT workers consider flexible work arrangements essential, 13 percentage points above the global average. This demand extends beyond mere convenience, impacting their sense of community and trust with employers.

Notably, 73% of IT workers believe remote work options strengthen colleague relationships, compared to 58% across other sectors. Similarly, 68% report increased trust in employers offering personalized work benefits, exceeding the global average of 56%.

While employers are responding – with 35% offering flexible arrangements for recruitment and 34% for retention – the study suggests these efforts may be insufficient. Moreover, career advancement opportunities are equally crucial, with 43% of IT workers citing a lack of growth as a reason for leaving, compared to 31% globally.

“At Randstad Digital, we recognize the importance of aligning workplace flexibility with both talent expectations and organizational objectives,” stated Graig Paglieri, Randstad Digital Chief Executive.

He emphasized the need for personalized work benefits and flexible options to attract and retain IT talent in competitive markets. The study underscores that a holistic approach, encompassing both flexibility and career growth, is essential for employers seeking to attract and retain top IT professionals.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

