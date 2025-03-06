£17,000 VW ID Every1 electric car revealed, Apple Foldable iPhone rumours gain ground
Share
Volkswagen has vowed to realise its long-held goal of an ‘affordable’ £17,000 electric car in 2027 with the arrival of the production version of the new ID Every1 concept car. Described by Volkswagen as a model “from Europe for Europe”, the new car will serve as the spiritual successor to the Up as an A-segment city car and become the entry point to the German firm’s range of bespoke electric ID models. Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer has described the model, which will be part of the firm’s new Electric Urban Car Family, as “the last piece of the puzzle” in its mass market line-up. Autocar
Reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just dropped a huge leak about Apple’s first foldable iPhone, and things are getting heated. Foldables have not become mainstream just yet, and it seems the market needs Apple to join the game. Plenty of rumors have been swirling around the internet recently about Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Now, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is ready to spill the beans on what we may expect from the first foldable iPhone. Ming-Chi Kuo’s post details quite a lot of juicy info about the upcoming foldable iPhone, corroborating some earlier rumors and giving us new info. Phone Arena
Nine major banks and building societies operating in the UK accumulated at least 803 hours – the equivalent of 33 days – of tech outages in the past two years, figures published by a group of MPs show. The Treasury Committee – which has been investigating the impact of banking IT failures – compelled Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, Santander, NatWest, Danske Bank, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Bank to provide the data. It does not include the Barclays outage in January or the Lloyds outage last week – two incidents which occurred on payday for many people and left customers unable to pay their staff and bills. BBC