US and UK refuse to sign AI agreement, Sky unveils second-gen Sky Glass TV

Share

The UK and US have not signed an international agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) at a global summit in Paris. The statement, signed by France, China and India among other countries, pledges an “open”, “inclusive” and “ethical” approach to the technology’s development. Downing Street said the UK “hadn’t been able to agree all parts of the leaders’ declaration” and would “only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests”. Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance told delegates in Paris that too much regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) could “kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off”. BBC

OpenAI’s chief executive and co-founder has told Sky News that his platform is “not for sale” after a group led by Elon Musk launched an unsolicited $97.4bn (£78.7bn) bid overnight. Sam Altman, who is attending the Paris AI Summit with world leaders, was asked whether he can still afford OpenAI after Mr Musk’s bid. “The board will decide what to do there… the mission is really important and we’re totally focused on making sure we preserve that,” he told Sky’s science and technology editor Tom Clarke on Tuesday morning. Sky News



Sky has unveiled the second generation of its Sky Glass TV, promising a “brighter picture and more cinematic sound” on the new device. First announced in 2021, Sky Glass is the firm’s own TV and the only one of its kind that does not require a Sky dish or box. The dish and box are built into the TV, which streams all channels and content over WiFi. The media giant said the Sky Glass Gen 2 had a 4K resolution Quantum Dot display and an enhanced Dolby Atmos sound system with seven speakers, including a built-in soundbar and dual subwoofer. Independent

In just ten days time, Oppo will launch the Find N5, the world’s thinnest book-style foldable. I just spent a few minutes with the device and what follows are my early impressions. Oppo is careful to use that “book-style” disclaimer, because the Find N5 isn’t quite as thin as Huawei’s trifold Mate XT, launched in China last year. Not when open that is, though the Find N5 is comfortably thinner than Huawei’s phone when closed, helped by only having two panels to fold, not three. It feels outstandingly thin, so much so that the USB-C port is separated from the outside of the phone by what feels like a hair’s breadth of metal. The Verge

Leading artificial intelligence assistants create distortions, factual inaccuracies and misleading content in response to questions about news and current affairs, research has found. More than half of the AI-generated answers provided by ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and Perplexity were judged to have “significant issues”, according to the study by the BBC. The errors included stating that Rishi Sunak was still the prime minister and that Nicola Sturgeon was still Scotland’s first minister; misrepresenting NHS advice about vaping; and mistaking opinions and archive material for up-to-date facts. The Guardian

The UK’s biggest ultra-rapid EV charging location has just opened its doors, located just off the M25 and boasting 24 ultra-rapid chargers. Based at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Dartford, Kent, the new site is operated by IONITY – famous for its ultra-powerful 350kW chargers. These run on 100 per cent renewable energy and have the ability to charge an EV from 10-80 per cent in as little as 15 minutes, provided whatever car plugged-in is rated to replenish its battery at such a speed. AutoExpress

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

