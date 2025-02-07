UK data breach rate skyrockets: two accounts compromised every second

Share





The UK ranks 9th globally with 57.3M breached accounts (previously 6th with 4.2M).

The breach rate is 14 times higher than it was in 2023.

2 user accounts were breached in the UK every second throughout 2024.

A new report from Surfshark reveals a dramatic surge in online account breaches in the UK during 2024. With nearly 60 million user accounts compromised, the UK experienced a data breach rate 14 times higher than in 2023, averaging two breaches every second.

This stark increase highlights a significant vulnerability in online security, despite the UK’s robust electronic security infrastructure. The UK ranks ninth globally for the total number of breached accounts, with a significant jump in the number of breaches from 2023.

While the sheer volume of breaches is alarming, the breach rate is particularly concerning. The 14-fold increase year-over-year underscores the growing challenge of protecting online accounts, particularly on social media platforms. The UK’s breach rate significantly outpaces that of neighboring Ireland, which experienced 12 times fewer breaches.

“Even countries like the UK, which are generally considered e-secure, still face significant challenges with social media breaches,” says Luís Costa, Research Lead at Surfshark. “Cybercriminals can use leaked user data to carry out attacks, such as promoting cryptocurrency scams or fraudulently selling concert tickets and other goods. By shedding light on these risks, we hope to raise awareness and encourage people to take proactive steps in securing their accounts and browsing the internet more safely and privately.”

The UK’s high breach density – 847 breached accounts per 1,000 residents – further emphasizes the problem. This means that a staggering eight out of ten Britons may have had their online accounts compromised in 2024. This high number of breaches per person indicates a critical need for enhanced security measures and strategies to protect individuals online.

Recent reports have highlighted the serious consequences of these breaches. Action Fraud reports £1.4 million in losses due to email and social media account hacking in the past year. TikTok was also fined £12.7 million for data protection breaches, demonstrating the financial penalties associated with inadequate security practices.

James Baker, Platform Power Programme Manager at Open Rights Group, stresses the importance of online privacy. “People should also be wary of revealing personal information that could be used to target them in a scam or to gain access to systems,” he cautions.

“Many seemingly innocent pieces of information we give away, when combined, could enable a hacker to gain access to one of our systems—or worse, allow a stalker or predator to target us in real life.” Baker emphasizes that while everyone is at risk, certain groups, such as journalists, lawyers, human rights campaigners, domestic abuse survivors, the LGBTQ+ community and young people, require heightened vigilance due to their increased vulnerability.

https://surfshark.com/research/study/data-breach-recap-2024

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

