TikTok back on US app stores, Google Maps blocks reviews for Gulf of Mexico

TikTok is back on Apple and Google’s US app stores after President Trump said the tech giants would not be fined if they reactivated it. They removed the hugely popular video-sharing app after a law came into effect on 19 January – the day before Mr Trump was inaugurated – requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to sell up or face a ban. There were concerns that Beijing could use TikTok to spy on American users and the app, used by almost half of all Americans, briefly went dark. Sky News

Google Maps has blocked reviews for the Gulf of Mexico, after criticism of its decision to label it “Gulf of America” for users in the US. The tech giant updated the name of the location on Wednesday after President Donald Trump ordered it to be changed in official government documents. Clicking on the label for the Gulf in Google Maps now brings up a note saying “posting is currently turned off”. Google also appears to have deleted some negative reviews left in the wake of its name change. BBC



WhatsApp on Thursday announced another update coming for its users. Starting today, WhatsApp will provide multiple chat theme options for both iOS and Android users, so that they can make chats unique with “colorful chat bubbles and new wallpapers.” “You asked for it. Here it is! We’re introducing chat themes, so you can make your chats uniquely yours with colorful chat bubbles and new wallpapers,” the company says. Changing the WhatsApp wallpaper was already possible before the update, but now the customizations go even further with themes. Phone Arena

Google’s Gemini AI assistant can now recall past conversations to provide more relevant responses if you have a subscription to Gemini Advanced via Google One AI Premium. With the update, you’ll no longer have to recap previous chats or search for a thread to pick up a conversation, as Gemini will already have the context it needs. You can also ask Gemini to summarize previous conversations and build upon existing projects. The Verge

As the UK becomes Europe’s biggest EV market and the third largest in the world, Chinese manufacturers have their foot down hard and are steering a course for Britain’s car showrooms. The UK is tariff-free unlike the EU and US, and with many EV enthusiasts already on the road and thousands more contemplating the move from petrol and diesel to electric, Chinese car makers are set to flood the UK with affordable battery-powered cars. The latest to arrive is XPENG which has unveiled its G6 model and is planning its more expensive X9 later this year. iPaper

It looks like Apple will unveil the first update to the iPhone SE since 2022 in less than a week, which means we can now be much surer than before of exactly when it will go on sale. And the source of the information we have is impeccable: it comes from a post on X from Apple.

Is this the tease for the iPhone SE 4? Apple

Apple just posted on X in a cryptic comment from CEO Tim Cook. “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19,” the post read. Forbes

