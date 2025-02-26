Tesla’s European sales slump in January, Trump’s AI vision for Gaza

Share



Shares in electric car maker Tesla have slumped more than 9% after EU and UK sales fell by almost half in January. The drop in Tesla shares took the company’s valuation back below $1trn for the first time since November 2024. Tesla has been facing stiff competition in the European market from Chinese and other manufacturers. In addition, Tesla owner Elon Musk has been making controversial political waves on both sides of the Atlantic, an analyst said. Tesla sales in January bucked European electric car sale trends, which grew by more than a third in the month, according to trade body Acea. BBC

British universities have been warned to “stress-test” all assessments after new research revealed “almost all” undergraduates are using generative artificial intelligence (genAI) in their studies. A survey of 1,000 students – both domestic and international – found there had been an “explosive increase” in the use of genAI in the past 12 months. Almost nine out of 10 (88%) in the 2025 poll said they used tools such as ChatGPT for their assessments, up from 53% last year. The Guardian



Bearded belly dancers, skyscrapers and golden statues appear to form Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza, according to a provocative new video released by the US president. The AI-generated clip depicts the currently embattled enclave as a rich man’s beachside paradise, similar in appearance to Tel Aviv or Dubai. Set to a background of thumping club music, the 30-second video shows expensive cars, some of which closely resemble Teslas, driving down clean-looking traditional souks with luxury hotels in the background. Telegraph

I also tested voice-to-text on iPhone, speaking the word “racist.” For a brief moment, it switches the word to “Trump,” and then BACK to “racist.” pic.twitter.com/sbng2vFLRm — Austin C. Mullen (@austincmullen) February 25, 2025

Apple says it is repairing a glitch with its speech-to-text feature on iPhones which interprets the word “racist” as “Trump” before autocorrecting itself. The US technology giant said it is working on fixing the bug which has triggered outrage from Trump supporters and conservative commentators, including Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. iPhone users have been posting videos on social media testing out the glitch. Sky News’ US partner NBC News was able to replicate the same trend on multiple iPhone devices. However, not all tests resulted in the glitch. Sky News



Amazon is holding a press event today, where we expect it to finally launch its “new” Alexa. This could be the beginning of a major shift in how we use generative AI in our homes, or it could be a big disappointment. The latter seems likely, based on the delays and persistent rumors that the voice assistant is struggling with its revamp. But I’m hoping we’ll at least end up somewhere in the middle — with a smarter, more useful Alexa, if not the “superhuman assistant” Amazon has promised. The Verge

Phishing is “so 2020” – the threat to be worried about most right now is “mishing” a new report from Zimperium has claimed. Mishing, a term coined by Zimperium, covers all sorts of mobile-first phishing techniques: Smishing (SMS/text-based phishing), Quishing (QR code phishing), voice phishing, Wi-Fi-based phishing (the so-called “Evil Twin” attack), and many others. Zimperium says organizations are increasingly relying on mobile devices for business operations, including multi-factor authentication, mobile-first applications, and more, and cybercriminals are taking notice. Tech Radar