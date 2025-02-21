Temu offering replicas of three-quarters of Amazon products, study reveals

Share

Chinese online marketplace Temu is shaking up the e-commerce landscape, with a new study revealing that it offers replicas of over 77% of products sold on Amazon, often at a 40% discount.

Research from Omnisend, an e-commerce marketing platform, found that many Temu products intentionally resemble well-known brands, sometimes with blurred logos or altered packaging, and 10% are even identical to those found on Amazon.

This aggressive pricing strategy is putting pressure on established players like Amazon, prompting them to explore new strategies to retain customers.

Omnisend’s research highlights the stark price difference, with 65% of Temu products being discounted compared to 47% on Amazon. The average saving for a Temu “dupe” is £10.50 per item. Fashion and beauty are Temu’s strongest categories, with replicas available for 94% of Amazon’s offerings.

This is likely due to many Temu manufacturers also producing for bigger brands, giving them the expertise to create similar products at lower costs. In response to the growing competition, Amazon has launched “Amazon Haul” in the US, focusing on low-cost fashion and lifestyle products, with a UK launch anticipated.

Despite the significant savings, trust remains a major concern for consumers. Only 8% of British shoppers consider Temu trustworthy. Omnisend’s investigation revealed several contributing factors. Delivery times are often longer than those offered by competitors like Amazon Prime.



More worryingly, researchers found products that were clearly imitations of well-known brands, with logos blurred or removed, suggesting an attempt to deceive consumers. Omnisend also observed disappearing reviews and instances of products with poor reviews being removed and re-uploaded, raising questions about potential review manipulation. This contrasts sharply with Amazon, where product listings average 50,000 reviews compared to Temu’s 1,500.

Omnisend’s senior e-commerce expert, Greg Zakowicz, acknowledges the appeal of Temu’s low prices, particularly in the current economic climate. However, he cautions about the trust issues surrounding the platform, including concerns about product authenticity and review manipulation.

“Temu is very good at jumping on viral products. Once a product gains popularity online, it may reverse-engineer it, using cheaper materials, and quickly push out look-alikes.

“The drawback is how trustworthy Temu is. Putting aside media reports that have raised concerns about the company’s extensive access to users’ devices, we found clear examples of disappearing reviews and irregularities in products being uploaded.”

Recommendations for British Businesses

As the e-commerce landscape shifts due to Temu’s pricing tactics and Amazon looks likely to respond with even stronger discounts, smaller online businesses must adapt to remain competitive. Greg Zakowicz offers these key recommendations for SMBs looking to navigate this changing market:

Leverage brand trust and authenticity – Shoppers may be attracted to low-cost options, but trust and brand loyalty remain strong differentiators. Focus on transparency, high-quality product descriptions, and capture customer reviews to build credibility.

Optimise pricing strategies – While competing purely on price with Temu or Amazon may not be feasible, offering value-driven bundles, personalised promotions, and limited-time discounts can help attract and retain customers.

Strengthen customer retention efforts – Loyalty programs, email marketing, and post-purchase engagement can encourage repeat business and reduce the impact of price-driven competitors.

Diversify sales channels – Explore selling on alternative marketplaces like Etsy, Walmart Marketplace, or direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms like Shopify to reduce dependence on Amazon or risk losing customers to Temu.

Emphasise fast and reliable shipping – Consumers often prioritise convenience over price. Offering faster shipping options or better customer service than low-cost competitors can give SMBs an advantage.

