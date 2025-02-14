TalkTalk most complained-about broadband provider, latest Ofcom data shows

Share





Complaints about UK landline, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV services saw a slight decrease in the third quarter of 2024 (July to September), according to Ofcom’s latest figures.

TalkTalk emerged as the most complained-about broadband provider, with complaints increasing from the previous quarter. Sky received the fewest broadband complaints. In the landline category, EE, NOW Broadband, and TalkTalk topped the complaint charts while Utility Warehouse was the least complained-about landline provider.

O2 remained the most complained-about mobile provider, primarily due to issues with complaint handling. EE, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile received the fewest mobile complaints. For pay TV, EE and Virgin Media generated the most complaints, while Sky and TalkTalk had the fewest.

An Ofcom spokesperson welcomed the slight decrease in complaints but emphasized the need for further reductions.

“It is positive to see a slight fall in complaints for this quarter, and we’re keen to see further reductions in future. However, we can see that the main causes of complaints for this quarter were complaints handling and faults with services or getting customers connected.

“These are fundamental aspects of customer service and we would expect providers to be handling them better in order to minimise customer dissatisfaction and complaints. We hope to see improvement in this area.”

Ofcom

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

