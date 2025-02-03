Smartphone Trends Shaping The Future of The Industry

Share

With technology ever-changing, let’s take a look at innovations and smartphone trends that could determine the future of mobile telephony.

Adapting to Changing Consumer Demand

Whereas, before, mobile phones were primarily used for phone calls, the modern smartphone is always adding more and more functionalities. From being our alarm clocks to taking photos, smartphones have continuously evolved. Today, according to research by USwitch, around 39% of smartphone users in the UK now use their devices for gaming. One segment of this is iGaming, which has grown due to the development of online casino platforms and associated mobile apps. This allows players to try their hand at slot games like Big Bass Day at the Races through their smartphone, laptop, or any device with internet connectivity. Responsive technology allows players to spin the virtual reels to see which race- and equine-themed symbols will land on the grid. This makes for an engaging and immersive online casino experience that can be participated in at any time.

The rise in the use of smartphones for gaming is just one way in which consumer demand and user behaviour are changing. The same study found that 86% of UK smartphone users browse the internet through their devices, up from 28% in 2009. Research from Finder also reveals that the average daily screen time of a Brit is 3 hours and 49 minutes, whilst others estimate it as being over 4 hours a day. During this time, 75% of people use their phones for chatting, texting, and instant messaging, the rise of which is in accordance with the continuous decline in call minutes. Further research finds that online banking is the third most popular activity on UK smartphones, whilst 62% stream music through their phone, and 61% consume video content. With this in mind, smartphone providers are always required to innovate and expand their functionality in order to adapt to consumer demand.

Increasing Competition

In the past year, Apple has faced its fair share of criticism, and has been accused of monopolising the smartphone market and crushing its competition. The US filed a landmark lawsuit against the tech brand in March 2024, which alleges that their hardware and software were restricted in order to decrease innovation. Attorney General Merrick Garland cited these restrictions, thus violating federal antitrust law, as the reason Apple has been able to stay ahead of the game.

Whilst Apple has vehemently denied these claims, BT has recently called for a competition crackdown on the tech giants. BT states they have concerns on Apple using their market power to squeeze out mobile networks, encouraging more completion in the sector.

Devices of the Future?

With changing consumer demand and a push towards reducing Apple’s market dominance, it is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that Forbes believes signals the next generation of smartphones. It is believed that these devices will come with new features such as Homework AI, Music Search, and Gemini AI integration for Now Bar, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Reminders, which have been tested in the beta version of the OneUI7 operating system.

This could shape the way that AI is integrated into smartphone of the future, with Google Pixel expected to also innovatively incorporate this technology. With this in mind, the sky is the limit for the next gen of smartphones.

