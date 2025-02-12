Sky announces price hikes, customers urged to explore options

Share

Sky has announced an average 6.2% price increase for its TV and broadband packages, effective April 1, 2025 as it unveils a second-generation Sky Glass TV.

In a letter to customers, Sky’s Chief Operating Officer, Devesh Raj, stated that the increase is in line with or lower than other providers and reflects rising costs. However, the announcement has sparked frustration among customers who had budgeted based on their existing contracts.

Experts are advising affected customers to understand their options and take steps to mitigate the impact. Geoff Pestell, CEO at Fibre Compare, emphasized the importance of consumer awareness. He noted that under Ofcom rules, customers may be able to leave their contracts without penalty if the price increase was not explicitly agreed upon at the time of signing.

Sky’s notification letter will detail eligibility for penalty-free cancellation, which must be exercised within 30 days of the notification. However, this may not apply to certain Sky TV contracts like Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass, so customers are advised to check their specific terms. Those out of contract can switch providers at any time without penalty.

For customers wishing to remain with Sky, negotiation is key. Experts recommend contacting Sky directly to explore alternative packages or loyalty discounts.

Looking ahead, consumers can take steps to avoid future price shocks. When signing new contracts, look for “fixed price guarantees,” which specify the duration of price stability. Sky, for example, offers “Price locked for 24 months” on select fibre broadband plans until April 2027. However, other packages may be subject to change. Carefully reviewing contract terms and conditions, especially clauses regarding price fluctuations due to factors like inflation, is also crucial.

Whether Sky customers should switch providers depends on individual circumstances. If the new price fits the budget and service satisfaction remains high, there may be no need to change. However, with rising household bills, exploring alternative providers offering competitive high-speed internet at lower prices is advisable.

Meanwhile, yesterday Sky unveiled the second generation of its Sky Glass TVs, promising a “brighter picture and more cinematic sound” on the new device. First announced in 2021, Sky Glass is the firm’s own TV and the only one of its kind that does not require a Sky dish or box. The dish and box are built into the TV, which streams all channels and content over WiFi.

The media giant said the Sky Glass Gen 2 had a 4K resolution Quantum Dot display and an enhanced Dolby Atmos sound system with seven speakers, including a built-in soundbar and dual subwoofer

