Scam ads surge online – celebrity ‘endorsements’ and deep fakes to blame

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has issued a warning about the rise of scam ads online, revealing key trends observed in 2024.

The ASA’s Scam Ad Alert system, in partnership with major online platforms, has been actively combating these deceptive ads, receiving 1,691 reports and issuing 177 alerts for ad removal.

Celebrity endorsements continue to be a popular tactic for scammers. The ASA has seen public figures from Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves to Stacey Solomon and Anton Du Beke used without their consent to promote everything from cryptocurrency investments to weight loss products.

The ASA advises consumers to be sceptical of celebrity endorsements, especially those that seem too good to be true. Checking the celebrity’s official accounts for genuine promotions and being wary of pressure tactics are crucial steps in avoiding these scams.

The use of AI and deepfakes is another growing concern. The ASA has even encountered deepfake videos featuring public figures like King Charles promoting fraudulent investments. Spotting deepfakes can be challenging, but looking for unnatural facial movements or speech inconsistencies can be helpful. As with celebrity scams, a dose of scepticism is advised.

Travel scams have also emerged as a new trend. Scammers are impersonating travel companies, offering free or heavily discounted local travel passes. These ads often lead to landing pages that collect personal and financial information without ever delivering on the promised offer. The ASA recommends checking the legitimacy of travel deals by visiting the company’s official website directly and never providing personal information unless absolutely certain of the source.

Big brand sale scams are another area of concern. Fake ads promoting incredibly low prices on high-value items like iPhones or Smeg kettles are becoming increasingly common. These ads often use fabricated stories about contract disputes or stock clearances to justify the unbelievable prices. The ASA advises consumers to be extremely cautious of such deals and to verify their legitimacy by visiting the retailer’s website directly.

While the ASA has seen improvement in platform response rates to Scam Ad Alerts, with an overall 71% response rate within 48 hours, some platforms still lag behind. The ASA is working with platforms like Google and X (formerly Twitter) to improve their response times and ensure swift action against scam ads.

However, consumer association Which? believes much more needs to be done by the platforms and by the Government to protect consumers. Says Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy:

“A flood of celebrity deepfakes and other scam adverts reinforces why the current slow, reactive and toothless system for tackling fraud online is woefully inadequate.

“The biggest online platforms have shown they’re unwilling to take effective action to stop scam ads appearing in the first place, which is why specific requirements in the Online Safety Act for platforms to stop scam ads from appearing are so desperately needed.

“It is extremely disappointing that these protections have been kicked into the long grass and may not take effect until 2027. Ofcom must speed up the full implementation of the Online Safety Act so platforms that fail to tackle fraudulent ads can be hit with tough penalties – including multi-million pound fines.”

https://www.asa.org.uk/news/a-year-in-scams-2024-update-on-scam-ad-alert-system.html

