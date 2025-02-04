Remote workers resisting Return-to-Office mandates, survey finds

Share



As major UK companies like Boots, JD Sports, and Santander enforce return-to-office (RTO) policies, a new survey reveals significant resistance from employees accustomed to remote work.

The survey of 1,000 career-driven professionals by Top CV paints a picture of a workforce reluctant to give up hard-won flexibility.

A striking 60% of remote workers report increased pressure from employers to return to the office in the past two years, with 38% facing a full-time, five-day-a-week mandate. One in six employees say they would quit if forced back full-time, raising concerns about potential talent loss for companies implementing strict RTO policies.

Millennials, a significant portion of the workforce, appear particularly defiant. Over a third (37%) intend to ignore RTO rules, continuing to work remotely or going to the office less frequently than required. This generational divide is further highlighted by Gen X workers, who are more likely to comply with RTO mandates.

While 96% of workers agree that incentives could play a role in attracting them back to the office, many remain concerned about the impact on their well-being. Two in five believe returning to the office would negatively affect job satisfaction, citing concerns about work-life balance and mental health.



“As more companies push for employees to return to the office, workers are increasingly voicing concerns over the loss of flexibility and its detrimental impact on mental health and work-life balance as outweighing any productivity improvements,” says Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopCV. “While offering enticing incentives may help, workers’ growing need for flexibility and autonomy remains a significant challenge for businesses who refuse to bend.”

The survey reveals that over half of respondents (54%) believe returning to the office will negatively impact their work-life balance. Concerns about increased stress, burnout, and distractions in the office environment are also prevalent. Despite this, almost half (46%) acknowledge they are more productive in an office setting.

While a pay raise is the most popular incentive (65%), flexible work hours (54%) and improved office amenities (37%) are also seen as attractive options. However, a stubborn 10% of respondents say no incentive would be enough to lure them back. The findings underscore the complex dynamic between employers and employees as they navigate the evolving landscape of work in a post-pandemic world.

Top CV

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

