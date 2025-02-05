Over 1 in 5 Brits think they could win reality TV show, survey shows

Share

A new survey by Virgin Media O2 reveals that more than one in five Brits (21%) believe they have what it takes to win a reality TV show.

The poll of over 1,000 UK adults explored which reality formats Brits think they’d excel in, with “The Traitors” topping the list (31%), followed closely by “The Great British Bake Off” (30%) and “The Apprentice” (21%).

Survey participants cited social skills (45%) and authenticity (24%) as the key attributes that would secure their victory. Clearly, many viewers fancy their chances in the world of competitive television.

Coinciding with these findings, Virgin Media O2 has announced the launch of two new Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels for Virgin TV customers. In collaboration with ITV Studios, these channels offer 24/7 access to popular reality shows at no extra cost.

The new additions include Hell’s Kitchen: ITV Studios (Ch 233), dedicated to Gordon Ramsay’s fiery cooking competition, and Eggheads: ITV Studios (Ch 253), a quiz show pitting expert quizzers against amateur teams. These channels complement Virgin TV’s existing lineup of 30 FAST channels, which include favorites like “Tipping Point” and “Deal or No Deal.”

“Reality TV doesn’t just entertain us, but tests our knowledge, gives us something to chat about for those water cooler moments, and most importantly, brings TV fans together,” says David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2. “The expansion of our streaming channel offering is brilliant news for our customers, and with some of the most recognisable reality content available to watch our customers can sit back, relax and enjoy extra value – and extra drama – on us.”

Virgin Media’s polling also uncovered the top reasons Brits can’t get enough of reality TV, including:

51%: Find it relaxing and helps switch off after a long day 36%: Love getting invested in contestants’ stories 35%: Like seeing people react under pressure 35%: Love discussing the show with other people 22%: Helps them keep up to date and enable them to input into social conversations

The new FAST channels are available to Virgin TV customers with a Stream, V6, or Virgin TV 360 box. They can be accessed through the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and are also searchable via voice control. This expansion of free streaming content provides Virgin TV customers with even more viewing options and reinforces the enduring popularity of reality television.

