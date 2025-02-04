NHS to run AI trial to detect breast cancer, Polestar 7 details announced

Share

A trial using artificial intelligence (AI) in breast cancer screening could lead to a dramatic rise in the number of patients being treated. At present, two radiologists are needed to look at the images from mammograms to ensure accuracy. It is hoped that the AI being trialled will allow one to complete the process on their own, freeing up others to see more patients. Almost 700,000 women are expected to take part in the research, the government has announced. Those already booked in for routine NHS screenings will be invited to join the £11m Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial. Sky News

Artificial intelligence systems capable of feelings or self-awareness are at risk of being harmed if the technology is developed irresponsibly, according to an open letter signed by AI practitioners and thinkers including Sir Stephen Fry. More than 100 experts have put forward five principles for conducting responsible research into AI consciousness, as rapid advances raise concerns that such systems could be considered sentient. The principles include prioritising research on understanding and assessing consciousness in AIs, in order to prevent “mistreatment and suffering”. The Guardian



News broke last week of the all-new Polestar 7, a “premium compact SUV” that will complete the maker’s far-reaching electric car line-up and be built in Europe before the end of the decade. Auto Express has now spoken to CEO Michael Lohscheller about the promised small SUV and the future of Polestar. The 7 was initially thought to be a replacement for the brand’s current entry point, the Polestar 2, but Lohscheller said this isn’t the case. “At some stage we will announce a successor [for Polestar 2]. There will be a like for like-ish replacement,” he told us…Conversely, the Polestar 7 is expected to dive head-first into the hugely competitive C and D-segment electric SUV market, currently dominated by models such as the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron. Autoexpress

Apple’s iCloud system is used to manage all sorts of cloud-based activities, from managing files in iCloud Drive to checking your mail from any device. Now, it’s on the brink of getting a new feature named Confetti that could change how you meet up with friends and loved ones. The rumor comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who spilled the beans in his Power On newsletter over the weekend. There, Gurman describes Confetti as “a new iCloud-based events and invite service.” Tech Radar

Samsung has just started shipping the Galaxy S25 devices, and we’re already turning our attention to the next generation – specifically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is already in the early prototyping stage, and said prototypes are missing a visible selfie camera cutout in their displays. This, according to a tipster over on X, means that Samsung wants to go with an under-display camera for its next slab-style flagship smartphone. The Korean company is already using such a unit in its Galaxy Z Fold line for the folding display, but we do hope that the quality will be immensely improved for the S26 Ultra, otherwise it will be a dud, selfie-wise. GSMArena



It’s towards the end of our interview that Bill Gates reveals new numbers on how much his charitable Foundation has now spent in its efforts to combat preventable diseases and reduce poverty. “I’ve given over 100 billion,” he says, “but I still have more to give.” That’s dollars, just to clarify, worth about £80bn. It’s roughly equivalent to the size of the Bulgarian economy or the cost of building the whole HS2 line. But to put it in context, it’s also around the same as just one year of Tesla sales. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

