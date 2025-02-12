Law firm restricts AI after ‘significant’ increase in staff use

Share



An international law firm has blocked general access to several artificial intelligence (AI) tools after it found a “significant increase in usage” by its staff.

In an email seen by the BBC, a senior director of Hill Dickinson, which employs more than a thousand people across the world, warned staff of the use of AI tools.

The firm said much of the usage was not in line with its AI policy, and going forward the firm would only allow staff to access the tools via a request process.

A spokesperson from the Information Commissioner’s Office – the UK’s data watchdog – told BBC News that firms should not discourage the use of AI in work.

However, Hill Dickinson explained that its AI policy isn’t new and reiterates a policy first introduced last September. In a statement, the law firm was also keen to point out that while it was not against AI per se, its use carries risks.

“Like many law firms, we are aiming to positively embrace the use of AI tools to enhance our capabilities while always ensuring safe and proper use by our people and for our clients,” the statement said. “AI can have many benefits for how we work, but we are mindful of the risks it carries and must ensure there is human oversight throughout.

“Last week, we sent an update to our colleagues regarding our AI policy, which was launched in September 2024. This policy does not discourage the use of AI, but simply ensures that our colleagues use such tools safely and responsibly – including having an approved case for using AI platforms, prohibiting the uploading of client information and validating the accuracy of responses provided by large language models.

“We are confident that, in line with this policy and the additional training and tools we are providing around AI, its usage will remain safe, secure and effective.”

