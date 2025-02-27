Kia Unveils EV4, previews £25,000 EV2 in Spain

Share



Kia has unveiled its EV4 electric sedan and hatchback, alongside a preview of its future B-segment electric SUV, the £25,000 Concept EV2, at its 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain.

These new models aim to broaden Kia’s electric vehicle (EV) appeal and accelerate widespread EV adoption by targeting a new generation of drivers with innovative designs and advanced technology.

Kia’s first electrified sedan and hatchback, the EV4 is designed for both urban and long-distance travel. It represents a fresh approach to the traditional C-segment, offering a choice of body styles to cater to diverse customer needs. Meanwhile the Concept EV2 is a compact electric SUV targeting lifestyle-driven buyers who want to ’embrace new technology and smart consumption’.

Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song, emphasized the company’s vision for a sustainable future where electric mobility is accessible to all. He highlighted the EV4’s role in advancing Kia’s electrification journey, offering advanced technology and versatile body styles.

The Kia EV4 will offer two battery options: a 58.3 kWh standard battery and an 81.4 kWh long-range battery. The long-range model boasts a class-leading 630 km range according to WLTP standards. Both variants feature a 150 kW front-mounted motor, with the long-range model achieving 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. Charging from 10-80% can be accomplished in 31 minutes using a 400V EV-dedicated platform.

The EV4 also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, enabling it to power external devices or feed energy back to the grid. Aerodynamic enhancements contribute to a low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd, maximizing efficiency. The EV4’s chassis is tuned for comfort and agility, claims Kia, incorporating advanced suspension technology for a smooth and engaging driving experience. Sales of the Kia EV4 are set to commence worldwide throughout 2025, starting with the Korean market in March.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

