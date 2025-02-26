Kia Expands EV functionality with smart charging and home power services

Share

Kia is stepping up its electric vehicle (EV) game by introducing smart charging and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) capabilities, marking a significant advance in Hyundai Motor Group’s push for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services.

The initiative aims to transform EVs from mere transportation tools into integral energy management hubs.

Starting in the Netherlands, Kia is launching its Smart Charging service, allowing EV owners to optimize charging costs by leveraging fluctuating electricity rates. The free Kia Smart Charge app, which is compatible with any home charger, co-ordinates data from the vehicle and energy provider to ensure charging occurs during the most cost-effective periods. Kia plans to expand this service further with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality later this year, enabling customers to sell surplus energy back to the grid.

In the United States, Kia is debuting its V2H service on February 28th in seven states, including California. This feature enables the Kia EV9 to function as an emergency power source during blackouts, mitigating disruptions. Additionally, it allows users to store energy when electricity rates are low and discharge it back into their homes during peak hours, reducing overall energy expenses. A Wallbox Quasar 2 charger and Wallbox Power Recovery Unit are required for this V2H service.

Kia says it is committed to expanding these services to more regions and vehicle models, prioritizing key markets and collaborating with regulatory bodies. The company is also working with major utilities in California to enhance its V2G program.

Heung Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group, emphasized that these new energy services are designed to provide EV owners with enhanced convenience, cost savings, and energy management capabilities. He stated that by expanding the role of EVs beyond transportation, Kia is solidifying its position as a leader in the evolving EV-energy sector, contributing to a more sustainable and connected future.

