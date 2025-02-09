Jeff Bezos wins UK military contract, Nintendo Switch 2 prices leaked?

Share

Jeff Bezos has won what is thought to be his first military contract in Britain as Amazon seeks to forge closer ties with defence organisations. Amazon’s satellite venture Project Kuiper secured a deal worth hundreds of thousands of pounds to undertake a study on advanced space-based communications systems for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which was later presented to UK Space Command. Telegraph

Gambling companies are covertly tracking visitors to their websites and sending their data to Facebook’s parent company without consent in an apparent breach of data protection laws. The information is then being used by Facebook’s owner, Meta, to profile people as gamblers and flood them with ads for casinos and betting sites, the Observer can reveal. A hidden tracking tool embedded in dozens of UK gambling websites has been extracting visitors’ data and sharing it with the social media company. The Guardian



The four British families suing TikTok for the alleged wrongful deaths of their children have accused the tech giant of having “no compassion”. In an exclusive group interview for BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the parents said they were taking the company to court to try to find out the truth about what happened to their children and seek accountability. The parents believe their children died after taking part in a viral trend that circulated on the video-sharing platform in 2022. BBC

A couple of images concerning the Nintendo Switch 2 have made their way online. They allegedly come from someone who works for Costco in Canada, with the second image supposedly supporting the information in the somewhat fishy first image. The initial photo to be shared online simply states “Nintendo Switch place holder” (with “place” spelled incorrectly) along with a price tag of $499.99. With this amount being in Canadian dollars, the current exchange rates for some major markets would be around $350 (US), €340, AUD$558, and £282. NotebookCheck

Planning red tape and “increasingly bizarre council objections” are choking Britain’s rollout of electric car charging infrastructure, Telegraph analysis shows. Local authorities across the country have blocked plans to install public chargers over officials’ fears they will increase antisocial behaviour, crashes and noise pollution generated from slamming car doors. And in one bizarre example, a council ruled an electric vehicle (EV) charging station would cause “unacceptable visual harm” to a Lidl car park. Telegraph

Where once the suburbs were characterised by net curtains and the drone of lawn mowers, now they are defined by Ring doorbells. An unsleeping gaze is fixed on our gnomes and driveways, our children walking home and our midday deliveries. The houses have eyes now. My street WhatsApp is populated with daily reports from neighbours’ doorbells – suspicious roofers, sinister car thieves at 3am, sometimes just a guy, standing by the wall, leaning oddly. Watch out, the messages say, for men in hoods, men with bricks, men stealing packages from doorsteps, or, yesterday on our road, a doorstep itself. The Guardian

It is already perfectly clear that a new iPhone SE model is incoming. In keeping with the ongoing naming convention, it will almost definitely be called the iPhone SE (4th gen) or iPhone SE (2025), though Apple typically just markets these devices as the iPhone SE without any additional clarifications.



iPhone SE (4th gen)

We currently expect the phone to get a low-key launch without an official launch event sometime next week. GSM Arena

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

