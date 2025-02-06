Google scraps DEI targets, Tesla sales crash in Europe

Google has become the latest big US firm to scrap its goals to recruit more workers from underrepresented groups, BBC News understands. The decision to abandon the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) recruitment targets comes after the company carried out an annual review of its corporate policies. The technology giant is also reviewing some of its other DEI programmes. US President Donald Trump and his allies have regularly attacked DEI policies. Since his return to the White House just over two weeks ago, Trump has ordered government agencies to eliminate such initiatives. BBC

Registration of new Tesla cars slumped across Europe in January, as Chinese electric-vehicle makers racked up enormous growth. Germany’s Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt vehicle authority reported Wednesday that sales of Musk’s EV brand dropped by nearly 60 percent in January compared to the same period last year. The French automotive industry recorded a 63 percent year-over-year decline in registrations last month. The UK fared slightly better, though registrations still dipped by nearly eight percent in January, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The Register



Amazon sent out invites today for a February event in New York City. The individual invites give little clue as to what will be announced at the event, which will be hosted by Panos Panay and the Amazon Devices & Services team on February 26th. However, the blue swirly logo behind the words “You’re invited” does give off strong Alexa vibes, which originally made us think that the company will finally officially launch its new supercharged Alexa digital assistant. The Verge

Paragon Solutions, whose military-grade hacking software was allegedly used to target 90 people, including journalists and members of civil society, in two dozen countries, has terminated its client relationship with Italy, according a person familiar with the matter. The decision to terminate the contract comes less than one week after WhatsApp announced that Paragon’s spyware had been used to target dozens of people. Like other spyware vendors, Paragon sells its cyberweapon to government clients who are supposed to use it to prevent crime. Guardian

Dog treats made from lab-grown chicken have gone on sale at a UK pet retailer in what is being claimed as a world first. The food, developed by Meatly, combines plant-based ingredients with cultivated meat – made by growing a single sample of cells from a chicken egg. The firm says the treat, called Chick Bites, contains all the essential amino acids, critical fatty acids, minerals and vitamins needed for pet health and claims it is “just as tasty and nutritious as traditional chicken breast”. Sky News