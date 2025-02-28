Gloucester tops UK Broadband Reliability survey, Belfast is bottom

Chris Price Broadband
Share
Gloucester Dock


Gloucester has emerged as the UK’s most reliable city for broadband, with only 8% of residents experiencing outages in the past year, according to a survey by Broadband Genie.

In stark contrast, Belfast residents faced the most unreliable service, with 51% reporting outages.

The survey, which polled 3,200 people across the UK, ranked cities based on the frequency of broadband disruptions. Wolverhampton and Worcester followed Gloucester as the top performers, while London and Glasgow ranked poorly.

Broadband Genie’s findings highlight significant regional disparities in internet reliability. The survey also revealed that a substantial number of cities saw a quarter of their broadband customers experiencing outages.

Consumers experiencing prolonged broadband outages may be entitled to compensation. If their provider participates in Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme, they can claim £9.76 per day after two working days without service. Providers in the scheme include major companies like BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk.

For those whose providers are not part of the Ofcom scheme, compensation may still be possible through direct claims with the provider. Broadband Genie advises checking provider terms, filing a complaint, and escalating to an ombudsman if necessary. Switching providers is also recommended for frequent outages and inadequate compensation.

Broadband Genie experts emphasized the importance of reliability when choosing a provider, especially for those working from home. They recommend checking independent reviews and ensuring the provider is part of Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme. Consumers are also encouraged to claim compensation when eligible.

Broadband Genie 

Which UK cities have the most (and least) reliable broadband?

Rank

City

People with zero outages

Score

1

Gloucester

92%

91.2

2

Wolverhampton

86%

83.1

3

Worcester

83%

80.9

4

Oxford

84%

80.6

5

Sheffield

83%

79.2

6

Wrexham

82%

79.1

7

Norwich

81%

76.4

8

Leicester

79%

73.8

9

Leeds

79%

73.6

10

Southampton

81%

72.7

11

Cardiff

76%

70.4

12

York

76%

69.4

13

Newcastle

76%

68.5

14

Swansea

74%

66.5

15

Birmingham

74%

66.2

16

Liverpool

72%

65.6

17

Cambridge

76%

64.5

18

Plymouth

71%

64.0

19

Bristol

73%

62.7

20

Edinburgh

71%

59.6

21

Portsmouth

74%

59.5

22

Aberdeen

63%

58.42

23

Manchester

63%

52.43

24

Chelmsford

63%

51.91

25

Coventry

67%

51.63

26

Brighton and Hove

64%

49.24

27

Glasgow

64%

44.11

28

London

55%

42.21

29

Belfast

49%

39.74
Chris Price