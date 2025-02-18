Gigaclear to connect 9,500 Oxfordshire premises to ultrafast full fibre broadband

Share



Rural broadband provider Gigaclear has begun construction to connect 9,500 homes and businesses in Oxfordshire to ultrafast, full-fibre internet.

The project is part of the UK government’s Project Gigabit initiative, designed to bring gigabit-capable broadband to hard-to-reach communities.

The Oxfordshire rollout encompasses two Project Gigabit contracts, totaling £25.4 million in government subsidies. Gigaclear will install over 250km of new ducting, utilising existing infrastructure for 50% of the build. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, emphasises its commitment to improving digital inclusion in its home county.

Gigaclear CEO Nathan Rundle stated: “We’ve made it our mission to bring full-fibre ultrafast broadband to Britain’s rural communities, and this is exactly what Project Gigabit has been set up to achieve.” He highlighted the importance of continuing to enhance connectivity in Oxfordshire.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant commented on the project’s significance in bridging the digital divide. He noted that fast, reliable broadband is essential for access to online healthcare, communication and other vital services, and that the project will bring these benefits to communities previously excluded due to poor connectivity. The initiative brings the government closer to its goal of achieving full gigabit coverage across the UK by 2030.

The build is currently underway and is scheduled for completion by November 2026. Project Gigabit and Gigaclear share the aim of closing the digital gap between rural and urban areas, ensuring that rural communities can access the social, educational, and economic opportunities afforded by full-fibre broadband.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

