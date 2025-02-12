Five essentials you should know before using DeepSeek

Share

1. What is DeepSeek designed for?

Real-time problem solving is at the core of DeepSeek-R1 – the free AI app, which was released in January 2025. It has the ability to analyse big complicated data sets in a quick and efficient manner, extracting key insights. DeepSeek also provides users with quick access to information specifically relevant to their needs, by focusing not only on keyword matching, but meaning and context as well.

2. Is your personal data safe?

A more thorough analysis of DeepSeek’s privacy policy reveals that its partners, including advertisers, share information with DeepSeek about your actions outside the AI app, such as your activity on other websites, or information on any products, or services you purchase online.

The AI tool also collects “keystroke patterns and rhythms”, which may never be deleted. This means DeepSeek tracks every button you’ve pressed on your keyboard, including for how long and the exact time you’ve done so.

When it comes to the storage of all your personal data, the AI platform says it stores it “for as long as necessary”, but doesn’t provide exact information on how it protects your data from unauthorised access, or whether it is encrypted.

3. Should you be worried about information bias?

With DeepSeek being a Chinese company, it is regulated by Chinese law, which means it can censor any topics the Chinese government deems to be politically sensitive. Applying such censorship can in turn have an effect on the objectivity and accuracy of the information the platform provides. Certainly, it’s an important aspect to keep in mind before using the app.

4. Does DeepSeek pose a safety risk?

Recent research discovered DeepSeek’s safety measures can often be easily bypassed by users, which can result in the app providing harmful content, such as hate speech or threats, criminal and even self-harm materials. Furthermore, a whopping 83% of the bias tests researchers ran led to discriminatory output from the app. The tool’s high vulnerability to manipulation suggests it can prove dangerous and therefore, pose a safety risk.

5. Has the AI app been banned anywhere?

The number of countries that have imposed a ban on the use of DeepSeek continues to rise, as data privacy concerns are being raised. Italy was among the first countries to ban the app.

Currently the following countries have imposed some type of ban on the usage of the AI tool:

Italy – full ban on DeepSeek usage

Taiwan – government agencies banned from using DeepSeek

USA – banned in the Pentagon, the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Navy, NASA and Texas

Australia – DeepSeek banned from all government devices.

Says Christoph C. Cemper, Founder at AIPRM:

“While it’s true that current AI tools collect and store some type of user data, DeepSeek has been raising quite a few red flags with its privacy policy. This is one of the core reasons countries have begun to ban the app’s usage, with the US even proposing a law that could lead to people using DeepSeek receiving fines or possible jail time.

“One should be cautious of using the app, but in case you’re looking to start making use of it, the best course of action would be to thoroughly research DeepSeek and familiarise yourself with the details of its privacy policy beforehand.”

