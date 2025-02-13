Elon Musk’s X to pay Donald Trump $10million, Apple brings TV app to Android Phones

Share

Elon Musk’s X has agreed to pay Donald Trump about $10m (£8m) after suspending his accounts following the 2021 US Capitol riot by his supporters, according to reports. The payment follows a $25m (£20m) deal the US president’s lawyers struck with Meta Platforms – the owner of Facebook and Instagram – last month. Mr Trump sued the social media platforms, along with Google’s owner Alphabet Inc, as well as their chief executives, in San Francisco over what he claimed was unlawful silencing of conservative opinions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Sky News

Google’s former chief executive has warned that artificial intelligence could be used by rogue states such as North Korea, Iran and Russia to “harm innocent people”. Eric Schmidt, who held senior posts at Google from 2001 to 2017, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that those countries and terrorists could adopt and misuse the technology to develop weapons to create “a bad biological attack from some evil person”. The tech billionaire said: “The real fears that I have are not the ones that most people talk about AI – I talk about extreme risk. The Guardian

After months of rumors, it seems that the fourth-generation iPhone SE could be right around the corner. As we recently reported, Bloomberg’s resident Apple guru Mark Gurman has predicted that the launch of Apple’s next mid-range handset is imminent, with an announcement possible by the end of next week (February 21). However, there is one rumor that’s caught my attention for unfortunate reasons: we previously heard that the iPhone SE 4 might cost anywhere from its current $429 to as much as $499 – roughly between £429 and £499 in the UK, and between AU$719 and AU$799 in Australia. Now, though, Gurman has suggested that Apple will target the upper end of this range. Tech Radar

TikTok’s uncertain future in the US has caused a surge in people putting the app on their phones through unofficial means, the BBC has been told. An executive order from President Donald Trump means the social media platform can be used in the US despite the Supreme Court upholding a law which will see it sold or banned. Even so, Apple and Google are preventing new downloads of the app meaning people are increasingly turning to a technique called “sideloading” if they want to get it for the first time or reload it to a new device. BBC

Starting today, the Apple TV app for Android will no longer be limited to running on TVs with Android TV or Google TV. It will also be available for Android phones and tablets. Seriously, it wasn’t before – this is Apple we’re talking about, we’re still surprised there was an Apple TV for Android TV / Google TV. Anyway, you can now enjoy the app, alongside the Apple TV+ streaming service, and the MLS Season Pass, on your Android phone or tablet running Android 10 or later. It’s unclear if this is a phased rollout or if the app is only available for phones and tablets in the US for now. GSM Arena

Apple is reportedly looking into manufacturing iPhones in Indonesia in an attempt to lift the country’s ban on the latest iPhone 16 series. It has been four months since Indonesia decided to block sales of the newest iPhones, pushing Apple to invest more in the country. Now, the tech giant appears to be shifting gears, talking to suppliers about setting up local production. Indonesia had previously allowed Apple to bypass strict import rules, provided the company committed to investing in the country. However, after falling short of that commitment, Apple found itself in hot water. FirstPost

