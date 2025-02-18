Deepseek accused of sharing data with TikTok, ChatGPT to engage on ‘controversial

Chris Price News
South Korea has accused Chinese AI startup DeepSeek of sharing user data with the owner of TikTok in China. “We confirmed DeepSeek communicating with ByteDance,” the South Korean data protection regulator told Yonhap News Agency. The country had already removed DeepSeek from app stores over the weekend over data protection concerns. The Chinese app caused shockwaves in the AI world in January, wiping billions off global stock markets over claims its new model was trained at a much lower cost than US rivals such as ChatGPT. BBC 

Meta is planning to build the world’s longest undersea cable, aiming to connect the US, India, South Africa, Brazil and other regions. The owner of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp will build a 50,000km (31,000-mile) cable, which is longer than the Earth’s circumference, to make sure artificial intelligence and other new technologies are accessible around the world, it said in a blog post. Project Waterworth will open “three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high-speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world,” wrote Meta on its engineering blog. Sky News 

Apple is about to launch a new product, the company confirmed last week. It’s presumed to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE, Apple’s most affordable phone. But what, a series of reports have suggested, it’s not that at all, but an all-new iPhone model, perhaps called iPhone 16e? In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested as much, doubling down on comments made back in January from various sources. Forbes 

