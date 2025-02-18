Deepseek accused of sharing data with TikTok, ChatGPT to engage on ‘controversial

Share



South Korea has accused Chinese AI startup DeepSeek of sharing user data with the owner of TikTok in China. “We confirmed DeepSeek communicating with ByteDance,” the South Korean data protection regulator told Yonhap News Agency. The country had already removed DeepSeek from app stores over the weekend over data protection concerns. The Chinese app caused shockwaves in the AI world in January, wiping billions off global stock markets over claims its new model was trained at a much lower cost than US rivals such as ChatGPT. BBC

Meta is planning to build the world’s longest undersea cable, aiming to connect the US, India, South Africa, Brazil and other regions. The owner of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp will build a 50,000km (31,000-mile) cable, which is longer than the Earth’s circumference, to make sure artificial intelligence and other new technologies are accessible around the world, it said in a blog post. Project Waterworth will open “three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high-speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world,” wrote Meta on its engineering blog. Sky News

Apple is about to launch a new product, the company confirmed last week. It’s presumed to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE, Apple’s most affordable phone. But what, a series of reports have suggested, it’s not that at all, but an all-new iPhone model, perhaps called iPhone 16e? In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested as much, doubling down on comments made back in January from various sources. Forbes

The Google Home Gemini Extension has finally rolled out to everyone. After months of being in preview or beta mode, it’s now widely available for iOS and Android users with the Gemini app. Powered by generative AI, the Gemini Extension allows users to better control their smart home devices and communicate with them in a more natural, conversational way. The integration means you can control your smart lights , smart switches, smart thermostats and other smart-enabled devices like vacuums and fans. T3.com

OpenAI‘s training methods for ChatGPT are shifting to allow the AI chatbot to discuss controversial and sensitive topics in the name of “intellectual freedom.” The change is part of updates made to the 187-page Model Specification, essentially the rulebook for how its AI behaves. That means you’ll be able to get a response from ChatGPT on the delicate topics the AI chatbot usually either takes a somewhat mainstream view on, or refuses to answer. Tech Radar Electric scooters have been blamed for a surge in the number of children being penalised for driving without insurance. Since the start of 2020 almost 800 children aged between 13 and 16 have been given an IN10 endorsement – the code used by the police for “using a vehicle uninsured against third party risks” – according to data obtained by a road safety charity. While in 2020 there were no recorded cases, by 2024 the number had risen to 375 a year. The Guardian Those of us raised on too much Gran Turismo and Best Motoring will know all about Tsukuba, a testing couple of kilometres in Ibaraki Prefecture. Even without visiting it, many of us will feel like we know Tsukuba, having watched mad races of six production spec supercars or head-to-heads of crazily tuned Japanese heroes. Now Tsukuba is back in the news, Hyundai having claimed an EV record there with its Time Attack spec Ioniq 5N, the same special edition derivative it used for Pike Peak glory last year. Pistonheads

