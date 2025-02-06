Coventry University researcher shows how time crystals could make quantum batteries

Share



Coventry University researcher Federico Carollo and his team have made a breakthrough in understanding the thermodynamic properties of time crystals which could revolutionize quantum battery technology.

Uunlike conventional crystals, time crystals exhibit repeating patterns in time, oscillating indefinitely without reaching a stationary state. While still largely theoretical, time crystals hold immense potential for applications in quantum engines, sensors, and, most notably, quantum batteries.

Carollo’s research focuses on understanding the energy flow within these systems, crucial for determining their efficiency and practical viability. “It is important to quantify the resources that are needed to exploit this technology, and its efficiency,” Carollo explains. “Thermodynamics helps us understand the energy needed to sustain the phase, or the heat that’s dissipated.”

Initially, Carollo’s team aimed to model coupled time crystals for use in quantum engines. However, they soon realized their model was better suited for describing quantum battery applications. Working with researchers from several universities, including Tübingen, Belfast, and Montpellier, they discovered that coupled time crystals can function as quantum batteries with increased efficiency and energy storage capacity compared to traditional methods. This enhanced performance occurs specifically when the systems are in the time crystal phase.

This finding is a significant step towards the development of practical quantum batteries, which could revolutionize nanoscale devices. “Quantum batteries could be used, for instance, to channel energy into nanoscale devices,” says Carollo. “They hold the promise to perform better than classical batteries.”

The journey from theoretical model to tangible technology, however, is far from over. Carollo emphasizes the need for collaboration between researchers, industry professionals, and experimental physicists. “The hope is that we can make the next step by talking to industry, and with theoreticians and experimentalists,” he says. “Together we can try to understand the future challenges to exploit time crystals in technology and to bring this outside of physics laboratories.”

