Brits struggle with procrastination as to-do lists mount

Over half (52%) of Brits end the week with more things to do than they started with

Two-thirds (60%) put off commitments with family and friends, due to overwhelming to-do lists

A new survey by Samsung reveals a nation struggling with procrastination, with over half of Britons admitting to ending the week with more tasks than they started with.

Nearly a third feel they could benefit from a personal assistant to manage their overwhelming to-do lists. This comes as official figures point to a decline in UK productivity.

The survey, coinciding with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, found that nearly one in five people feel overwhelmed by their to-do list daily. Consuming an average of 27 minutes a day, life admin tasks contribute significantly to this burden, with some individuals spending up to two hours on such tasks.

Decluttering wardrobes, cleaning, and DIY home repairs top the list of consistently postponed chores. Social commitments also suffer, with 60% of respondents admitting to delaying meetups with family and friends.

The primary reasons for procrastination include lack of energy after work (31%), tedious tasks (33%), and excessive commitments (26%). However, technology, particularly AI, is emerging as a potential solution. Over a third of Britons already use AI tools for task management.

“We’ve reached a point now where AI has evolved to become a companion – it’s no longer just about automation, but anticipation,” says Annika Bizon, Director of Mobile Experience at Samsung UK & Ireland. “With features like seamless actions across apps on the Galaxy S25 Series, you and your smartphone now work together like a team.”

Looking ahead, nearly half of Britons believe AI will save them time on daily tasks by 2030, with Gen Z even more optimistic about AI’s potential.

Top ten things people are putting off their to-do lists:

Decluttering your wardrobe Cleaning the house DIY home repairs Organising paperwork Laundry Washing the dishes Changing utility service providers Scheduling doctor/dentist appointments Calling family members Selling clothes online

