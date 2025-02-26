Britain named worst in Europe for malware attacks

Share

The UK is the worst country in Europe for malware attacks, according to new data from NordVPN’s quarterly Threat Protection Report

Google, Facebook, and Microsoft top list of most impersonated brands used by cybercriminals

In 2024 NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro blocked more than 669 million incidents of malware in Britain, with video hosting sites – such as YouTube – being the top culprit

A new report from NordVPN reveals that Britain has the highest rate of malware attacks in Europe. The company’s quarterly Threat Protection Report highlights a significant increase in cyber threats, with malware playing a central role.

NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro service blocked over 669 million malware incidents in the UK last year.

Malware, or malicious software, is designed to damage, exploit, or harm computer systems. It can disrupt operations, steal data, encrypt files, or even take complete control of a device. It often infiltrates systems through phishing emails, malicious links, or software vulnerabilities.

Cybercriminals frequently impersonate well-known brands like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft to trick victims into divulging personal information. Google was the most impersonated brand last year, with nearly 85,000 fake URLs detected.

The report also found that digital scams peak during the holiday shopping season. From August to December, NordVPN blocked over 54 million scams, with December seeing the highest number of blocks at over 16 million. This highlights consumers’ vulnerability during periods of increased online activity.

Free video hosting sites like YouTube and Dailymotion, along with anime streaming platforms, pose significant cybersecurity risks. NordVPN blocked over 1.5 billion malware infection attempts on these platforms in 2024. Entertainment, sports, and adult content websites also showed high levels of malware activity.

NordVPN cybersecurity advisor Adrianus Warmenhoven emphasizes the importance of caution when interacting with these online platforms, noting the prevalence of intrusive ads and trackers in addition to malware. He also warns about phishing attacks, where scammers use deceptive tactics like misspellings of brand names to trick victims into clicking malicious links. Warmenhoven advises users to always double-check spellings and be wary of suspicious links and downloads.

6 Tips to Protect from Cyberattack

To protect yourself from common cybersecurity threats like malware, trackers, and intrusive ads, Adrianus Warmenhoven advises to take these precautions:

Be cautious of certain sites: Certain web domain categories are much more likely to host malware that could compromise your device than others. One of the most prominent categories is free video hosting sites.

Be wary of unsolicited emails and messages: Phishing scams are one of the main methods used by criminals to steal personal and financial data. Emails promising too-good-to-be-true promotions, invitations, or gifts, are probably not true. Messages asking you to update your data or just click on a link may also be versions of phishing.

Don’t panic and check the link: Cybercriminals exploit confusion and fear, hoping to manipulate victims into acting impulsively. Don’t fall for it. Avoid clicking on links that trigger fear or promise quick rewards—always check the spelling first.

Verify downloads: Malware can be disguised as legitimate files. Always verify the source before downloading and use anti-malware tools like Threat Protection Pro™ to scan any files before opening them.

Limit data exposure. Criminals can use personal information like your location, full name, and other details for scams and cyberattacks. Adjust your privacy settings and avoid sharing sensitive data publicly, especially on social media.

Keep your devices updated. Outdated software is an easy target for cyberattacks. Make sure to keep your operating system, applications, and antivirus software up to date to fix vulnerabilities and ensure greater protection.

