BMW enhances EV charging experience in Ukraine with Parkopedia partnership

BMW drivers in Ukraine now have access to improved EV charging information thanks to a new partnership between Parkopedia, AWT Bavaria Ukraine and BMW AG.

The collaboration integrates 4,272 Ukrainian charging points into select BMW models and the MyBMW app, simplifying the charging process for EV owners in the country.

This partnership addresses the growing need for convenient charging solutions in Ukraine, an emerging market for electric vehicles. AWT Bavaria Ukraine, the official BMW Group importer in Ukraine, is working with Parkopedia to provide comprehensive charging information, supporting the country’s transition to electric mobility.

The integration allows drivers to easily locate nearby charging stations along their routes and select preferred charging providers directly from their vehicles or the MyBMW app. Users can access details about charging station locations, features, and real-time availability, reducing range anxiety and saving valuable time.

“This latest partnership demonstrates our continued focus on enabling EV drivers to locate and navigate to their desired charging locations around the world,” said Markus Dohl, VP of Sales Europe at Parkopedia. “In-car EV charging data plays a pivotal role in emerging EV markets and is crucial in facilitating the uptake of EVs in Ukraine.”

The service utilizes data from several charging point operators, including YASNO E-Mobility, TOKA, Ecofactor (including the local IONITY network), and GO TO-U. This collaboration ensures that BMW drivers have access to a wide range of charging options across Ukraine.

“We always strive to provide our customers with the best driving experience possible, and this partnership with Parkopedia is an important step in this direction,” added Erik Berning, CEO of AWT Bavaria. “By expanding access to charging stations and providing information about them, we are making electric car ownership even more convenient and affordable.”

The initiative highlights the increasing importance of accessible charging infrastructure in supporting the growth of the EV market, particularly in emerging regions like Ukraine.

