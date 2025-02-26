Amazon launches Alexa+ as a $19.99 subscription service

Share



Amazon has unveiled Alexa+, an overhauled version of its virtual assistant which it hopes users will use to share “just about anything”.

Rapid recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have caused huge growth in software capable of natural-sounding conversations, with ChatGPT and DeepSeek among the most-downloaded apps worldwide.

Amazon is attempting to tap into this, with Alexa+ claiming to be ‘your new best friend in the digital world’.

“Alexa knows almost every instrument in your life, your schedule, your smart home, your preferences, the devices you’re using, the people you’re connected to, the entertainment you love and uses many of the apps you use, a lot of the services you need,” Panos Panay, Amazon’s head of devices and services, told guests at an exclusive launch event in New York.

The virtual assistant will be available on Amazon devices as far back as the second-generation Echo Dot, which launched in 2017. And for devices with screens, it will be available as far back as the first generation Echo Show 8, which launched in 2019.

It will be included for free in Prime subscriptions when it launches from March – but to non-members it will cost $19.99 (£16) per month, with the UK price yet to be announced.

At the launch, Amazon’s Panay demonstrated how Alexa can store – through prompts – customer preferences. For example, it knows if a household member is vegetarian and prefers Greek and Italian food but eschews peanut butter. It can be also used to make dinner reservations and send timed texts or reminders.

The service can connect to other Amazon products such as Ring doorbells to show recordings from its cameras. Alexa director Mara Segal said Alexa can review documents such as a homeowners association contract so that a resident knows what is allowed, like installing solar panels. Amazon shares rose about 2% to $217.02 upon the announcement.

