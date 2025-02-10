AI race must be led by ‘western democracies’, Samsung shows 75-inch ePaper 5K display

Share



The artificial intelligence race must be led by “western, liberal, democratic” countries, said the UK technology secretary in a veiled warning over China’s role in the contest, before a global AI summit in Paris. Peter Kyle spoke as political leaders and tech company bosses gather in France, and after the emergence of a new Chinese force in AI, DeepSeek, rattled US investors and upended assumptions about Silicon Valley’s leadership in the technology. The tech minister told the Guardian he would use the summit to explain why Britain should be at the forefront of developing AI. The Guardian

A former Chinese official poked fun at a major international AI safety report led by “AI Godfather” professor Yoshua Bengio and co-authored by 96 global experts – in front of him. Fu Ying, former vice minister of foreign affairs and once China’s UK ambassador, is now an academic at Tsinghua University in Beijing. The pair were speaking at a panel discussion ahead of a two-day global AI summit starting in Paris on Monday. The aim of the summit is to unite world leaders, tech executives, and academics to examine AI’s impact on society, governance, and the environment. BBC



Nintendo has shared further details about its plans to meet customer demand for Nintendo Switch 2. In a recent earnings call Q&A, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors that the initial demand would be based on the response of the Nintendo Direct on April 2, which would provide a “closer look” at Switch 2. It will also look at its upcoming hands-on events for consumers for guidance, which begin globally on April 4. “As of now, we are taking the risk and proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible,” said Furukawa. GamesIndustry.Biz Japan’s Nissan Motor is open to working with new partners including even technology firms after merger talks with cross-town rival Honda Motor foundered, people familiar with the automaker’s thinking have said. The pair were on course to create the world’s fourth-biggest automaker with annual production of nearly 7 million vehicles, just behind compatriot Toyota Motor, Germany’s Volkswagen and South Korea duo Hyundai Motor and Kia according to 2024 sales data. Nissan backed out after Honda proposed making its struggling peer a subsidiary, another person said. Reuters

BMW has pledged to continue investing in combustion engine and hybrid technology as it warned of a "rollercoaster ride" in the US transition to electric vehicles following the return of Donald Trump as president. Board member Jochen Goller said the group remained optimistic about sales of petrol and plug-in hybrids in the US even if demand for EVs slowed over the next few years on the back of policy changes under the new administration. "I think it would be naive to believe that the move towards electrification is a one-way road. It will be a rollercoaster ride," Goller told the Financial Times at BMW's headquarters in Munich. FT.com



E-Ink, or ePaper displays have been gaining ground in the past few years, as cost efficiencies have arrived in producing them. Though initially available in black and white, color ePaper displays are appearing more and more, in both consumer products and outdoor business advertising installations. Now, Samsung has introduced the world’s largest (75-inch) ePaper display at ISE 2025, showing off a 16:9 aspect ratio display supports 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,880 pixels) which implies it will have high-visibility applications to suit those advertisements as well as public information boards. Tech Radar

