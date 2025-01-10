Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 14 Series from £179

Share

At an event attended by Tech Digest in London, Chinese firm Xiaomi unveiled its latest Redmi Note 14 Series – a new line of affordable smartphones which it claims puts professional-grade photography within reach of everyday users.

The Redmi Note 14 Series boasts a top-of-the-line 200MP AI camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS) for capturing incredible detail and clarity. Furthermore, the Pro models feature impressive zoom capabilities with up to 30x digital zoom included.

Even the entry-level Redmi Note 14 promises to pack a photographic punch with its 108MP AI camera system, while upgraded front cameras start at 20MP (the Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with a 32MP sensor) The wide-angle lens also ensures you can fit everyone in for group selfies!

Creative features include Dynamic Shots which add subtle movement to photos and dual video recording on select models which lets you capture footage from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Xiaomi claims the Pro models take photo editing to a new level with advanced AI features, including AI Image Expansion which allows you to extend the background of your photos for a more immersive feel and AI Erase Pro which lets you remove unwanted objects from the frame.

Built to withstand the challenges of everyday life, the Pro variants (Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G) feature an All-Star Armor Structure with a high-strength aluminium frame, energy-absorbing foam, and polymer buffering material for enhanced drop resistance.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Pro models provides superior scratch resistance, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i or vegan leather battery cover for all-around protection. The rest of the series uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for a tough and resilient design throughout the lineup.

The Redmi Note 14 Series is built to handle more than just bumps and scratches too. With an IP68 rating on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G models, Xiaomi claims the phones offer exceptional protection against dust and water. The Redmi Note 14 Pro features an IP64 rating, while the Redmi Note 14 offers an IP54 rating.

When it comes to performance, the top-of-the-range Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G boasts the world’s first 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Plus it also comes with a large 5110mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge ensuring you can power through the day without worry.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra and MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipsets, the other models in the series are also paired with large batteries ranging from 5110mAh to 5500mAh. All models come with long-cycle batteries designed to retain up to 80% of their capacity after 1,600 charge cycles for extended use.

Finally, the Redmi Note 14 Series features a 120Hz eye-care display for, Xiaomi claims, a smooth and immersive viewing experience – whether you’re scrolling through social media, watching videos, or gaming.

Price and availability Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Frost Blue

with two storage variants.

– 8GB + 256GB, RRP: £399

– 12GB + 512GB, RRP: £449 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is offered in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Coral Green.

– 8GB + 256GB, RRP: £299 Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Aurora Purple, and Ocean Blue.

– 8GB + 256GB, RRP: £249 Redmi Note 14 comes in Midnight Black, Mist Purple, Ocean Blue, and Lime Green,

with two storage variants.

– 6GB + 128GB, RRP: £179

– 8GB + 256GB, RRP: £229 Redmi Note 14 Series will be available in the UK starting from 15 January 2025 at 9AM on mi.com and authorized retailers.

