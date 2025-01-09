Xiaomi launches two new POCO X7 models from £249

Share

From Chinese company Xiaomi come two attractively priced POCO models aimed at young tech enthusiasts: the POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7.

Launched at an event in London attended by Tech Digest, prices for the phone start at just £249 for the POCO X7 (8GB + 256GB) to £349 for the highest spec POCO X7 Pro (12GB + 512GB).

While the POCO X7 is available in black, green and silver, the X7 Pro comes in black, green and yellow (see picture above). Both models feature a 6.67 inch CrystalRes 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display.

At the core of the POCO X7 Pro is the flagship Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. Built on TSMC’s advanced 4nm process and featuring the All-Big-Core design, the manufacturer claims the Dimensity 8400-Ultra achieves significant power efficiency gains (54% for the CPU and 70% for the GPU) and boasts a 50% boost in AI performance compared to its predecessor.

The POCO X7 Pro also comes with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system, offering a significant upgrade from the core system to the UI design, resulting in a faster, smarter, and smoother user experience claims the manufacturer. Combined with the Dimensity 8400-Ultra, the X7 Pro features the upgraded WildBoost Optimization 3.0, which uses an in-house algorithm to provide more stable frame rates, enhanced connection stability, immersive sound effects, and improved graphics.

Designed for all-day use, the POCO X7 Pro takes the lead with its 6000mAh (typ) battery – the largest battery capacity in the brand’s history – offering up to 14.5 hours of continuous use. Paired with 90W HyperCharge, it can go from 0 to 100% charge in just 42 minutes.

The POCO X7, with its 5110mAh (typ) battery, also delivers impressive endurance. Its 45W turbocharging ensures users can quickly recharge and get back to their routine without interruption, claims the manufacturer. Both devices are designed for longevity, retaining over 80% battery capacity even after 1600 charge cycles, providing long-term reliability and performance.

In terms of photographic and movie capabilities, both the POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7 feature Sony’s IMX882 50MP main camera with flagship-quality OIS, offering 65% more light intake for sharper, more vibrant photos – even in low light. For those who love taking selfies, both models come with a 20MP front camera. They also use AI algorithms that allow users to create a natural bokeh effect.

Other AI features include AI Erase Pro27 which lets you remove unwanted passersby from your image, AI Image Expansion to help salvage poorly composed images and AI Film which simplifies the process of creating short cinematic videos.

Product Availability:

POCO X7 Pro will be available on mi.com in three colours: Black, Green, and Yellow.

– 8GB + 256GB, RRP: £309

– 12GB + 512GB, RRP: £349

POCO X7 is available on mi.com in three colours: Black, Green and Silver.

– 8GB + 256GB, RRP: £249

– 12GB + 512GB, RRP: £299

