VW extends OVO partnership benefits to fleet drivers



Following the announcement of its tie-up with energy experts OVO in July 2024, VW UK is extending the benefits of the partnership to company car and salary sacrifice customers.

Those purchasing vehicles from 1 January 2025 from any of the Volkswagen Group brands – Audi, CUPRA, Škoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles – can take advantage of OVO’s ‘Charge Anytime’ add-on, as well as 2,000 free miles on sign-up and anniversary bonuses of 1,000 free miles per year for the next three years.

The Volkswagen Group’s partnership with OVO is part of its ongoing commitment to support a successful transition to electric vehicles.

Under the agreement with OVO, Volkswagen Group customers can charge for just 7p/kWh at home at any time of the day or night. The Charge Anytime add-on powered by Kaluza’s smart software, has enabled customers to save over £10 million since its launch in 2022, it claims. It works by automatically enabling charging when carbon emissions and prices are lower.

By extending its OVO partnership to cover company car and salary sacrifice customers as well as private retail buyers, Volkswagen Group says it is recognising and supporting the significant number of fleet customers who acquire electric vehicles.

Diesel and petrol car drivers could also bank thousands of free EV miles to power their future electric car through OVO Beyond – the UK’s first ‘Energy Savings Account’ helping to reward customers planning to make the switch. They can ‘bank’ an extra 50 miles on top of the 100 EV miles per month for up to 24 months if they then go on to buy a new Volkswagen Group electric vehicle.

Commenting on the partnership, OVO’s Director of EVs, Alex Thwaites said:

‘’Together with Volkswagen Group we are rewarding customers for making the switch to an EV. We look forward to extending our market-leading Charge Anytime to fleet drivers and helping more people on their decarbonisation journey, all while cutting costs.”

For more information, please visit the relevant vehicle brand or OVO website.