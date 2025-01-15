Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S covers 941 km on one battery charge

Share

A Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S, equipped with a standard technology package and a 210 kW (286 PS) motor, recently completed a 941-kilometer journey on a single battery charge at the Nardò Technical Center in southern Italy.

This significantly surpassed the model’s WLTP-certified range of up to 709 kilometers, achieving an average consumption of just 9.2 kWh/100 km.

The test, conducted on the Low-Speed Ring at Nardò, aimed to determine the maximum efficiency of the ID.7 Pro S. Driven by Volkswagen Driving Experience professionals, the vehicle achieved an average speed of 29 km/h, simulating typical rush-hour traffic conditions.

“This impressive result demonstrates the efficiency of the ID.7 Pro S,” said Martin Sander, member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales at the Volkswagen brand. “With its long range and high level of comfort, the ID.7 is proving to be a popular choice for both families and long-distance drivers.”

The ID.7 Pro S, equipped with an 86-kWh battery, is designed for maximum efficiency. Its aerodynamic design, with a drag coefficient of just 0.23, and a highly efficient electric drive system contribute to its impressive range, claims the manufacturer.

This achievement highlights Volkswagen’s commitment to developing electric vehicles with exceptional range and efficiency. The growing popularity of the ID.7, surpassing Passat sales in some markets, further solidifies the brand’s position in the electric vehicle segment, adds VW.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

