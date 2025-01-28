Virgin Media O2’s Index reveals 73% of Brits plan to commute at least three times a week

Share



Virgin Media O2 Business has released its second annual Movers Index, revealing that over half (52%) of workers plan to commute more than four times a week, with 73% expecting to commute at least three times a week.

Key motivators include company incentives like time off after intense periods of work (28%) and free drinks (26%), alongside a collective desire to recapture the benefits of pre-pandemic work culture (50%). Despite these motivations, mobile data showed commute trips into major towns fell by 7% across last year.

While two-thirds (65%) of Brits say that supporting their local high street is important to them, 2024 painted a tougher picture for many retailers. Store closures surged by 28%, with six in ten (63%) Brits expressing worries about further closures. Compounding this, over half of retailers (53%) reported a noticeable decline in shoppers spending time in-store, with reduced spending noted by 40%.

And despite shoppers claiming to be willing to pay an extra 23% more to support local businesses, nearly one in four (23%) admit to shopping less frequently on their local high street last year. This is reflected in the numbers of weekend trips to high street and shopping centre areas which fell by 5% and 9% respectively from 2023 to 2024.

Tech is key to good shopping experience

The Movers Index reveals technology has become indispensable for budget-conscious shoppers, with 77% of Brits using it to enhance their in-person shopping experience, like checking online prices and finding deals; one in 10 (11%) do so every time they shop. Shoppers emphasise the importance of being able to compare prices online (42%) and name good WiFi (22%) and strong mobile connectivity (21%) as two of the top three features attracting them to shop in-store.

With 34% of Brits aiming to cut down overspending on non-essential items and 33% reducing impulse buying, every penny counts for retailers. Technology-related frustrations, like self-checkout glitches, have consequences for retailers, with 38% of shoppers leaving or avoiding returning to stores due to complicated or frustrating tech in 2024. This rises to over half (51%) for Gen Z.

Says Diego Tedesco, Director of Commercial, Product and Marketing at Virgin Media O2 Business:

“Our full-year Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows a disconnect between shoppers’ intentions and actions. Despite ambitions from many to shop locally, budgets remained tight and high street visits saw a sharp decline as a third (37%) shopped more online.

“To meet budget-conscious shoppers where they are, it will be increasingly important for retailers to tap into the benefits technology can bring to stores. Offering a great in-store experience, with high-speed WiFi or smooth online check-out experiences, will be essential to the high street’s revival in 2025.”

Find out more and access the report here: Virgin Media O2 Business website.

